 UTEP Softball Upended 3-0 by Jax State  

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saturday’s series finale witnessed a sell-out crowd at Helen of Troy Field as the UTEP softball team faced a tough defeat, succumbing 3-0 to Jax State.

Jax State improves to 14-21 on the year, while UTEP drops to 18-11. Both teams now hold a 4-5 in conference play.

Jax State took the lead right from the get-go, launching a solo home run on the very first pitch. Despite five quiet innings, the Gamecocks surged ahead in the seventh, bolstering their lead to 3-0 with a 2-RBI single. The Miners fought valiantly in the bottom inning but fell short, unable to bridge the gap.

ON DECK

The Miners will travel to Miami, Florida for a three-game series against FIU from April 5-7.