High School Soccer Playoffs: Burges, Riverside & San Elizario advance to regional finals

EL PASO, Texas - Six Borderland soccer teams were looking keep their hopes of a state title alive.

When all was said and done, only three were able to punch their ticket to the Elite 8.

In Class 4A Riverside and San Elizario will meet in the regional final after both teams won their respective semi-final games.

The district-1-4A rivals are very familiar with one another, and this will mark the third meeting between the two schools this season.

The winner will advance to the Class 4A Final Four.

The other team moving on to the regional final are the Burges Mustangs out of Class 5A.

Burges won their regional semi-final game against Denton Ryan.

It was a game that would come down to penalty kicks.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end for the other three schools from the Borderland.

In Class 6A, Eastlake and Pebble Hills suffered heartbreaking defeats, while on the girls side the season came to an end for the San Elizario Eagles.

The scores below are from Friday's regional semi-finals:

CLASS 6A BOYS REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS

Eastlake 1 Flower Mound Marcus 1 (Marcus wins in PKs 4-2)

Pebble Hills 1 Prosper 3

CLASS 5A BOYS REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS

Denton Ryan 1 Burges 1 (Burges wins in PKs 3-1)

CLASS 4A BOYS REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS

Diamond Hill-Jarvis 2 Riverside 3

Fort Worth Castleberry 0 San Elizario 3

CLASS 4A GIRLS REGIONAL SEMI-FINALS

San Elizario 0 Life Waxahachie 2