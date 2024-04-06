Aggies Drop Game Two of Series with Flames 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NM State Aggies fell in seven innings to the Liberty Flames 15-5 at Presley Askew Field on April 6. With 20 mile an hour wind blowing straight out the Flames managed to hit seven home runs, the most the Aggies have given up this season.

Scoring started early as the Flames put across two runs in the first. The Flames put two on with a double and a walk. The first run came on a fielding error by the Aggies third baseman which scored the runner on second. With runners on first and third the Flames hit an RBI triple.

The triple was supposed to score both runners on, but the runner on first did not touch third base, meaning he was called out to give the Aggies their second out of the inning. Starting pitcher Treyjen Meza managed to end the inning after the triple, forcing a fly out to center field.

In the second, the Flames added one more to the board on a solo home run down the right field line. The Aggies answered that run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI ground out hit by Sheehan O’Connor that scored Nick Gore who reached on a single up the middle.

No runs were scored in the third by either team. In the fourth, the Flames notched two more runs on the board on two solo homers, one homer was hit to centerfield and the other was hit to right field.

In the fifth, the Flames added two more runs on a two-run home run hit by Camden Troyer to put the flames up by six. After the home run Matt Romero came into the game on the mound for the Aggies. The Aggies then managed to drive in four runs to cut the Flames lead down to two runs.

The inning started with Keith Jones II who reached on a throwing error and then advanced to second due to the wild throw. Damone Hale earned his 24th RBI of the season on a double that scored Jones.

Mitch Namie was then hit by a pitch to put Aggie runners on first and second. With Nick Gore at the plate, he would blast his seventh home run of the season over the center field wall to score three runs and give the Aggies five runs.

The Flames managed to drive in eight runs in the top of the sixth on a two-run home run, a single that scored one run, a grand slam by Brian McClellin and another solo-home run to give the Flames their 15th and final run of the game. Connor Wylde came into the game on the mound for the Aggies after the grand slam, he would finish the game only allowing one run on two hits.

With one and a half innings left to play both teams were unable to score another run, making the game end after the seventh inning due to a run rule. With the loss the Aggies lost their second home Conference USA series against Liberty.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Jones launched his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the first.

Gore earned his 11th multi-RBI game of the season and his 12th multi-hit game of the season.

Jones earned his 12th multi-hit game of the season.

Edwin Martinez-Pagani had two hits in the game, which was his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

Namie extended his on-base streak to 13 games after getting hit by a pitch in the fifth.

UP NEXT:

The NM State Aggies will battle the Flames for the final game in their three-game series April 7, at 11 a.m. MT.