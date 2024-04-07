San Elizario boys soccer headed back to Class 4A State Semifinals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario boys soccer find themselves back in the Final Four for the Class 4A State Championships in Georgetown, Texas.

The Junior for the Eagles, Francisco Marquez, scored in the first half of the game snagging a 1-0 lead and the Eagles were able to keep it that way for the remainder of the game.

The Eagles advance to the Final Four for the fifth time in the last nine seasons under head coach Max Sappenfield.

"This is the most talent I have ever seen in a locker room in my career," Sappenfield said.

The Eagles will look to redeem themselves after getting knocked out in the Final Four last year against the Hidalgo Pirates.