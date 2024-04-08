NMSU baseball set to host rival New Mexico Tuesday 

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Aggies will host in-state rival New Mexico on April 9 in their second midweek game against each other.

With a long history of playing each other, the Aggies hope to even the score as they have already lost to the Lobos earlier this season.

Last Match-up vs. New Mexico

The Aggies and the Lobos have played each other in one game this season in Albuquerque.

These two teams have two more games scheduled, with one more game to play in Las Cruces on April 30 and the other on May 7.

In the first game that the teams played each other this season, the Lobos won 14-4.

Preston Godfrey led the team at the plate, tallying two hits and two RBIs. The first hit Godfrey tallies was an RBI triple.

His second hit was an RBI double, both hits were off the wall just a couple feet short of being a home run.

High-Powered Offense

The Aggies offensive numbers are impressive as they are leading the conference in on-base percentage, .411.

Not only are they getting on base they are also putting themselves in prime position to score with 13 triples on the year which also leads the conference.

The Aggies' high-powered offense is still producing a lot of runs as they are third in the conference in runs with 236.

They are also second in runs per game with 7.9. The Aggies have managed to get on base with 153 walks, which is third in the conference.

Keith Jones II is Hot at the Plate

Keith Jones II is coming off an incredible weekend where he went 5-10 against the Flames recording two home runs and three RBI’s. As it stands right now, Jones is third in the conference in batting average with a .383.

Jones is leading the conference in OPS with a 1.220; he is second in doubles with 13 just one behind the conference leader Ethan Bates of LA Tech.

Jones is third in the conference in slugging percentage with a .713, and first in walks with 27.

Scouting the Lobos

The Logos have managed to keep up the bats from the last time the Aggies played them as they are hitting .312 as a team. The Lobos have eight players batting above .300 with Jak Holland leading the way with a .370 batting average. The Logos have recorded 254 runs on 321 hits with 37 homers, eight triples and 76 doubles.

With a team ERA of 8.43, giving up 372 hits, 266 total runs and 139 walks. The Aggies will most likely see Wil Bannister on the mound. Banister has a 6.83 ERA giving up 21 earned runs on 42 hits.

Series History

The Aggies and the Lobos have played 260 games against each other dating back to 1962. The Lobos currently have control over the series matchup with 167 wins to the Aggies 93 wins.



The first series that these teams played in 1962 was a two-game series where the Aggies lost both games. This series was played in Las Cruces, N.M. where the Lobos won game one 5-4 and game two 11-2.



In the 2023 season, the Aggies and the Lobos alternated sites playing a single game on four occasions.

In the four games played the two teams split, winning two games each. The Aggies took game one winning 2-0 in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Lobos would then fall in the next two games losing 0-13 and 6-14. For the final game of the year the Aggies won 8-0.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will play in-state rival New Mexico on April 9, at 6 p.m. MT.

Their next opponent will be conference foe Middle Tennessee when the Aggies will travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn. to play in a three-game series April 12-14.

