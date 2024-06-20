Chihuahuas collect a 4-3 win over Sugar Land in game three

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by a run entering the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday but came back to win 4-3. Designated hitter Brett Sullivan hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the eighth. Sullivan now has four home runs in his last six games.

Tirso Ornelas hit a 463-foot solo home run to right field in the bottom of the seventh. It was the longest homer hit by a Chihuahua this season. The Chihuahuas turned four double plays to set a new season high and have seven double plays in the field in the last two games. Sugar Land turned a 5-4-3 triple play to end the second inning. It was the third triple play ever turned against the Chihuahuas and the second this season turned by Sugar Land in El Paso.

El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 0-for-3 and ended his streak of 25 consecutive games reaching base. Three Chihuahuas batters were hit by pitches Thursday. El Paso leads the league in hit by pitches with 47. The Chihuahuas had been 2-36 this season when trailing after seven innings.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 3, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (06/20/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (47-25), El Paso (30-42)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP A.J. Blubaugh (4-2, 4.00) vs. El Paso RHP Glenn Otto (MLB Rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.