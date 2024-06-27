Skip to Content
Aaron and Alvin Jones hold third Annual A&A All the Way Foundation Softball charity game

Published 10:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Aaron and Alvin Jones held their third Annual A&A All the Way Foundation softball charity game at Southwest University Park Thursday.

The twins invited some standout athletes like Tyrice Knight the former miner who recently got drafted to the Seattle Seahawks, KJ Lewis the Chapin High School grad and standout freshman from the University of Arizona and recent NBA draftee Tristen Newton.

Aaron and Alvin will follow the softball charity game with a free football camp that will be held at Burges High School.

"We're excited to come back and give back to El Paso," Aaron said. "I carry El Paso with pride everywhere I go, as you can see I represent El Paso on the football field when I score I throw up the 915 and I truly feel like El Paso's on this journey with me. I just thank everyone for all the continuous support and love and this is our way of giving back to the community."

"We bring different people in and just show the kids that anything you want to do is attainable," Alvin said.

Bea Martinez

