El Paso KJ Lewis holds Youth Basketball camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso native KJ Lewis held his second youth basketball camp at Chapin High School Thursday morning.

Newton spoke on what it means to him to be a lead example for the younger generation.

"It means a lot to give back to the community, give back to the kids," Lewis said. "I was once looking up to high school players and college players so this gives them some time to have fun, compete against each other and just teach them some things."

The camp is a two-day free event.

The first session is open to 3rd-5th graders from 9am-11am and the second session is open to 6th-8th graders from 12pm to 2pm.

The final day of the camp is Friday and walk-ins are still open to join.