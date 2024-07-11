NMSU women’s basketball releases 2025 CUSA schedule

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Conference USA released its 90-game schedule of 2025 women’s basketball games on Thursday. Kennesaw State became CUSA’s 10th member earlier this month, meaning each team will play two more contests, increasing each member’s conference slate from 16 to 18 games.

NM State finished 6-10 a year ago, earning the sixth seed before making a trip to the CUSA Championship Semifinals.

2025 NM State Women’s Basketball Conference USA Schedule

*Home games in BOLD*

Thursday, Jan. 2 - at Sam Houston (Huntsville, Texas)

Saturday, Jan. 4 - at LA Tech (Ruston, La.)

Saturday, Jan. 11 - vs. UTEP

Thursday, Jan. 16 - vs. FIU

Saturday, Jan. 18 - vs. Liberty

Thursday, Jan. 23 - at Kennesaw State (Kennesaw, Ga.)

Saturday, Jan. 25 - at Jax State (Jacksonville, Ala.)

Thursday, Jan. 30 - vs. Middle Tennessee

Saturday, Feb. 1 - vs. Western Kentucky

Saturday, Feb. 8 - at UTEP (El Paso, Texas)

Thursday, Feb. 13 - at Liberty (Lynchburg, Va.)

Saturday, Feb. 15 - at FIU (Miami, Fla.)

Thursday, Feb. 20 - vs. Jax State

Saturday, Feb. 22 - vs. Kennesaw State

Thursday, Feb. 27 - at Middle Tennessee (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

Saturday, March 1 - at Western Kentucky (Bowling Green, Ky.)

Thursday, March 6 - vs. Louisiana Tech

Saturday, March 8 - vs. Sam Houston

New addition Diarrah Sissoko’s first CUSA game in the Crimson & White will be against her former team; the Sam Houston Bearkats on Jan. 2.

Two days later, the Aggies will travel to Ruston, where they will take on last year’s No. 4 seeded Lady Techsters.

After departing Ruston, NM State will only leave the Borderlands one time in the following 40 days.

First, the Aggies will host UTEP in a Saturday, Jan. 11 matchup.

The following week, Jody Adams and company will wrap up their three-game homestand with FIU on Jan. 16 and Liberty on Jan. 18.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, Kennesaw State and NM State will play for the first time in what will now be a conference matchup. The Owls departed the ASUN for Conference USA on July 1, 2024 and will face NM State for the first time in their 43-year history. Later that weekend, the Aggies will cross into Alabama for a Saturday showdown with Jax State, where they will look to earn their first win over the Gamecocks in program history.

The Aggies will be back in the Borderlands for the next two weeks, beginning with a two-game homestand.

Back-to-back conference champion Middle Tennessee will roll into town on Thursday, Jan. 30, coming off a perfect 19-0 record versus CUSA opponents a year ago.

The first game of February will be a matchup with Western Kentucky on that Saturday.

After having a mid-week off, the final 2025 regular-season Battle of I-10 will take place in El Paso on Feb. 8 in the Don Haskins Center.

The farthest trip of league play will abruptly end the extended stay in the Borderlands, as NM State heads to Liberty and FIU for a pair of games centered around Valentine’s Day.

Jax State and Kennesaw State will come to Las Cruces a week later for the penultimate homestand of the season on Thursday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 22, respectively.

Just as January ended with Middle Tennessee and February began with WKU, the Blue Raiders will round out the Aggies’ February slate with a bout on Thursday the 27th before the Crimson & White travel north for a March 1 matchup with the Hilltoppers.

NM State came away victorious in both affairs with WKU in 2023-24 and will look to close out their 2024-25 road schedule with another win in E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Aggies will close out the 2024-25 regular season at home, beginning with a Thursday, March 6 contest against LA Tech.

When the Lady Techsters came to Las Cruces a year ago, the Aggies took the win in a thrilling 66-64 overtime nailbiter.

Finally, Senior Day will come against the same opponent the CUSA slate began with; Sam Houston. The Aggies won the home battle with the Bearkats by 13 points in 2024, and will aim to honor a robust senior class with a similar result in 2025.

All tip-off times are currently TBD.

Additionally, the 2024-25 NM State Women’s Basketball non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.

For complete coverage of NM State Women's Basketball, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWBB), Instagram (@NMStateWBB) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women's Basketball). You can also follow along with Aggie Women's Basketball via NMStateSports.com.