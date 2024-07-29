Skip to Content
“UTEP Football Kickoff Party” Coming to the Sun Bowl on Aug. 21

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 2024 UTEP football season will get off to a rousing start on Wednesday, Aug. 21!  Join coach Scotty Walden for the “UTEP Football Kickoff Party” in the GECU Terrace at Sun Bowl Stadium.  The event will start at 6:30 pm and conclude at 8:30 pm.

Billed as “UTEP’s Biggest Tailgate Party of the Year,” the event will feature a live DJ, tailgate games, and plenty of UTEP spirit.  Non-alcoholic beverages and game day food will be provided, and a cash bar will also be available.  Tickets are just $35 for adults and $15 for kids ages 2-12. 

Coach Walden will offer an exclusive “sneak peek” at his first season with the Miners, which commences with a game at Nebraska on Aug. 31.

Tickets are on sale now by visiting www.MinerAthleticClub.com.  Tickets will remain on sale through Monday, Aug. 12.

