“UTEP Football Kickoff Party” Coming to the Sun Bowl on Aug. 21

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 2024 UTEP football season will get off to a rousing start on Wednesday, Aug. 21! Join coach Scotty Walden for the “UTEP Football Kickoff Party” in the GECU Terrace at Sun Bowl Stadium. The event will start at 6:30 pm and conclude at 8:30 pm.

Billed as “UTEP’s Biggest Tailgate Party of the Year,” the event will feature a live DJ, tailgate games, and plenty of UTEP spirit. Non-alcoholic beverages and game day food will be provided, and a cash bar will also be available. Tickets are just $35 for adults and $15 for kids ages 2-12.

Coach Walden will offer an exclusive “sneak peek” at his first season with the Miners, which commences with a game at Nebraska on Aug. 31.

Tickets are on sale now by visiting www.MinerAthleticClub.com. Tickets will remain on sale through Monday, Aug. 12.