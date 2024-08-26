Golding Back With UTEP After Trip To Visit Troops In Kuwait

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fourth-year head coach Joe Golding has returned to the Sun City following his time in Kuwait while volunteering to be part of the Operation Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at Camp Arifjan presented by “Feherty’s Troops First Foundation.” The nearly weeklong event (Aug.11-16) is designed to afford a select group of coaches with the special opportunity to interact with and coach currently deployed U.S. service members.

“The basketball part was awesome, just being able to spend time with those troops and build real relationships that will last a lifetime” Golding said. “As the week went on, you really got to know those troops and their stories, which was really neat. Those troops learned a ton about UTEP, basketball and the city of El Paso. There are two bases that those troops get deployed to, to train before they head over there, and one of those is Fort. Bliss. I’d say about 80 percent of those soldiers know about Fort Bliss and the city of El Paso. The responsibility that Fort Bliss plays in our military was very obvious to me.”

There was a distinct Miner flavor with the group of attendees, with three (Golding, Tim Floyd and Greg Foster) of the eight individuals in attendance having ties to UTEP. Also spending time coaching, interacting and more with the troops were John Brady, Pete Carroll, Jeff Jones, Jay Ladner and Jim Woolridge.

“It was an unbelievable opportunity, and I was honored to be chosen to be part of that group,” Golding said. “It was extremely educational for me. Being able to hang around with so many terrific coaches that have done such a great job coaching their teams was great for me. I just shut up, listened a lot and took mental notes. The educational piece as far as the miliary for me was incredible. I highly recommend anyone that has the opportunity to go over there and serve and spend time with our troops to do it.”

Once Golding and company arrived in Kuwait on August 11, he started coaching up his squad. He finished 2-2 in the event, including a buzzer-beating victory against Floyd’s team that will earn him bragging rights with the former Miner head coach. The tournament wrapped up on August 16, but the on-court action was just part of the story. Troops First Foundation supplied transportation, logistical support, direct contact with Camp Arifjan officials and more.

“I didn’t really know what to expect, but I’m just so proud now to be an American for what our soldiers and our troops do every day to protect us,” Golding said. “I knew there were sacrifices that they make, but I don’t think it really hit me until I got down there and I saw our troops. What they do, the sacrifice and respect that they have for their jobs and for our country was eye opening for me. I think I was a little blown away too by the youth in our troops that go over there and serve our country.”

The “Feherty’s Troops First Foundation” is a nonprofit organization started in 2005 by co-founder and executive director Rick Kell. It focuses on the well-being of both active military and veterans. It also works to provide meaningful assistance to military members who have been wounded while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through unduplicated programs designed for OIF/OEF combat-wounded service members and their families, the foundation addresses relationship building, mentoring, reintegration and looking forward. For more information, please visit www.troopsfirstfoundation.org

