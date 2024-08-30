Coronado High alumnus Ryan Medrano representing Team USA at 2024 Paralympics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Coronado High School alumnus Ryan Medrano is competing at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Medrano, a track athlete, will represent Team USA in the Men's 100m T38, 400m T38, and Long Jump T38. T38 is a classification for those athletes with cerebral palsy or brain injuries with mild to moderate coordination impairments.

“I’m really pushing to try to get that gold and bring that home for the Sun City," Medrano stated. "To be able to repay everybody that’s ever believed in me, every donation I’ve gotten, every friend that said, ‘I believe in you,’ it’s like a push on the back to push me past that finish line.”

When he is not competing, Medrano advocates for disability awareness and inclusion. He often uses his platform to promote equal opportunities and accessibility for those with disabilities.

"Ryan's achievements remind us that with determination and hard work, anything is possible," El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra stated. "He exemplifies the spirit of our district, and we are all cheering for him as he competes on the world stage."