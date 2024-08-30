El Pasoan makes late-game interception to carry U.S. Women’s National Flag Football Team to victory at World Championship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Laneah Bryan and the U.S. Women's Flag Football National Team just won gold at the IFAF Flag Football World Championship in Lahti, Finland. USA took down Mexico 31-18 to win gold.

ABC-7 has spoken with Bryan before and covered her naming to the U.S. national team in March 2024.

Bryan intercepted a pass late in the game against Mexico to help clinch the win.

Bryan is a former University of New Mexico student. She played basketball in high school and in college.

Flag football has be expanding in international popularity in recent years. The sport is expected to make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028.

"Flag football provides a clear path for women and girls to get started in football and compete in the sport up to the international level," a USA Football representative explained in a news release earlier this year. "High school girls’ flag football is now sanctioned as a varsity sport in nine states, and on the collegiate level, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) offers scholarships and holds a championship."