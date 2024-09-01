Weaver’s Record-Breaking Performance Leads UTEP Volleyball to 3-0 Victory Over Utah State 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KVIA) -- UTEP Volleyball (2-1) swept Utah State, 3-0 at the Utah Classic on Sunday, with standout performances by Kaya Weaver and Kalia Kohler earning them All-Tournament Team honors. Weaver had a record-breaking performance, setting new program records with 10 block assists and 12 total blocks in a 3-set match.

UTEP dominated the match against Utah State, starting strong with a 25-19 win in the first set, followed by a commanding 25-15 victory in the second. Despite a late push from Utah State in the third set, UTEP held firm to secure the sweep with a 25-22 win, completing a 3-0 triumph over the reigning Mountain West champions.

LEADERBOARD

Torrance Lovesee led UTEP with 8 kills on a .385 hitting percentage, added 6 digs, and tallied 11 points, while Kalia Kohler delivered 4 aces and, alongside Mattie Gantt, combined for 26 assists. Kaya Weaver was dominant at the net with 12 blocks, contributing 15 points for the Miners.

RECORDS & MILESTONES

Kaya Weaver had a record-breaking performance, setting new program records with 10 block assists and 12 total blocks in a 3-set match.

The team also made its mark, recording 16 total blocks, tying for the third-most in program history, and tallying 24 block assists, the second-most in a 3-set match.

Additionally, Mattie Gantt surpassed a significant milestone, reaching 1,002 career assists against Utah State.

THE STATS

UTEP held the all-around statistical advantage in kills (34-31), hitting percentage (.333 - .105), service aces (9-5), and blocks (16-3). The Miners stuffed eight blocks in each set.

SET-BY-SET

SET ONE | UTEP dominated the opening set, with Kalia Kohler starting the match with an ace as the Miners surged ahead to a 14-9 lead, forcing Utah State to call a timeout. Following the break, Utah State responded with a 5-2 run, closing the gap to 16-14 after giving up two points to UTEP on errors, which led the Miners to take a timeout of their own. However, UTEP quickly regained control, stringing together a pair of 3-0 runs to clinch the first set with a 25-19 win.

SET TWO | UTEP exploded out of the gates in the second set, scoring six unanswered points. The Miners maintained their momentum, building a 13-4 lead as both teams exchanged points leading into UTEP’s first timeout at 16-9. Coming out of the break, Kaya Weaver delivered back-to-back aces to extend UTEP’s lead to 10 points. Although Utah State managed a small 3-0 spurt, Weaver and Torrance Lovesee answered with four straight points, securing a 25-15 set win and putting UTEP up 2-0 in the match.

SET THREE | Utah State came out determined in the third set, taking its first lead of the match at 9-6. UTEP responded by tying the game at 10-10 after a Utah State error and then pulling ahead 13-10. Refusing to back down, Utah State fired back with four unanswered points to regain the lead at 14-13. The Miners battled, taking control one last time with a 19-16 lead. Despite Utah State narrowing the deficit to one point twice, at 21-20 and 23-22, UTEP's Torrance Lovesee delivered a crucial kill for match point, and Kalia Kohler sealed the deal with an ace, securing a 25-22 set win and completing UTEP’s second straight sweep of the weekend.

“I'm incredibly proud of our team," Coach Ben Wallis said. "We were competing like crazy against a really good Utah State team—three-time Mountain West champions and NCAA tournament participants. We stayed composed and competitive, fighting hard the entire time. For two days in a row, we were pushing and pulling the pieces, and our setters were a step ahead. Kaya and Danika are All-CUSA players for a reason—they just dominated the game. It was a really good effort from everyone, and we're excited to get back to El Paso and play at home this week."

UP NEXT

UTEP returns to action as it hosts the Borderland Invitational Sep. 5-7. The Miners face Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. MT Thursday (Sep. 5) in their home opener. Season ($85) and single-game tickets ($10) can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP campus) Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Group tickets are also available for $5 (minimum of 10 tickets).