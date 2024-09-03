NMSU’s Starr Williams tabbed CUSA Offensive Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - Conference USA unveiled its first 2024 Volleyball Weekly Awards on Monday, anointing Starr Williams as the Offensive Player of the Week.

The redshirt junior tallied a remarkable .560 hitting percentage in back-to-back matches over the weekend at the Georgia Tech Invitational. Williams led the Aggies from the front row in both matches, including 14 kills and no errors in a convincing four-set win over Coastal Carolina; an NCAA Tournament representative from a season ago.

Georgia Tech hosted the Aggies on Sunday, and Williams was just as dominant.

NM State took the third set from the No. 14 team in the nation.

The second-year Aggie connected with newcomer Nellie Reese all set long, including a stretch of three straight and four out of five points ending in a kill from Williams off of a Reese assist.

The Crimson & White posted a team hitting percentage of .500 in the frame, led by a staggering total of 10 kills from Williams.

For her two remarkable performances, the hosting Yellow Jackets selected the Ontario, Calif. native to the Georgia Tech All-Tournament Team.

Williams was a CUSA All-Tournament Team and All-CUSA Preseason Team selection in 2023, finishing second on the team in kills and kills per set last season.

She has won this award once before, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. She becomes the first Aggie to win a 2024 CUSA Weekly Award, and is still joined by Darian Markham (two-time Defensive Player of the Week) as the only Aggies to do so.

Williams and the Aggies are set to head west this week, with three matches on deck at the Sacramento State Invitational. Their first match is against San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5:00 PM MT.

