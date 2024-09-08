NMSU soccer falls to UC Davis, 3-1

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State falls 3-1 against UC Davis on Sunday, Sept. 8 in their third loss of the season. The Aggies have now lost three games in a row after opening up the season 4-0-1.

UC Davis got the scoring started early as they would take the lead in the 12th minute on a goal by Sam Tristan with the assist from Jayde Holley. Just ten minutes later they would score once again to go up 2-0 over the Aggies.

With two minutes left to play in the first half UC Davis scored their third and final goal of the match to take a 3-0 lead over the Aggies. The 3-0 lead was the largest deficit the Aggies have faced this season.

At the end of the half, UC Davis led the Aggies in shots (9-2), corner kicks (4-1) and fouls (5-2). NM State led UC Davis in saves with three at the end of the half.

In the 75th minute of the game, the Aggies managed to score their first goal of the day after a Mya Gonzales throw-in found Loma McNeese who dribbled around multiple defenders to put the ball in the back of the net with her left foot. This goal from McNeese was her third of the season, she is now tied for the team lead with Meredith Scott.

The Aggies managed to record eight shots in the second half to UC Davis’s one shot to finish the game tied in total shots. UC Davis did however lead the Aggies in shots on goal (6-3). Valerie Guha finished the game with three saves edging out UC Davis’s keeper who had two. Both teams recorded five corner kicks on the day. UC Davis led the Aggies with 12 fouls in the game.

McNeese led the team in shots with four, followed by Mya Gonzales who recorded two. Ariana Ellsion, Brooke Schultz, Carolina Rodriguez and Tati Jerman all had one shot in the game.

Juniors Jada Gladem and Jaiden McClellan made their first appearances in the Crimson & White, with McClellan playing 47 minutes and Gladem six. Guha led the team in minutes played, going the full 90. Mya Hammack was the only Aggie to record at least 80 minutes on the day besides Guha.

The Aggies will take on Gonzaga for their final non-conference game of the season on Sept 12, at 8 p.m. MT in Spokane, Wash. For complete coverage of NM State Women’s Soccer, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWSOC), Instagram (@nmstatewsoc) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women’s Soccer)