NMSU men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - This morning, NM State unveiled its 2024-25 non-conference slate after releasing the conference schedule on July 11.

The non-conference lineup will be featuring six home games and marquee road matchups against Dayton and Texas.

The Aggies will tip off the second season of the Hooten era on Nov. 4, facing New Mexico Highlands at the Pan American Center to get the action underway.

After taking on NM Highlands, the Aggies will head to St. George, Utah, to battle with Utah Tech on Nov. 9.

This will be the first time the teams have met since NM State moved from the Western Athletic Conference to Conference USA.

Five days later,the Aggies will be back in Las Cruces to take on Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Nov. 14. This will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the hardwood.

With two of the first three games being at home, the Aggies will be on the road for the following two weeks.

Starting with a trip to Ohio to take on the Dayton Flyers on Nov. 20.

Only three days later, the Crimson and White will be heading to Las Vegas, to face UNLV for the first time since 1996.

After a short break, the Aggies will be heading to Tempe, Ariz., to participate in the Arizona Tip-Off against Pepperdine in the opening round on Nov. 29.

On the next day, NM State will face Bowling Green or Weber State to finish the event.

The Aggies will then head home to play Abilene Christian in the Pan American Center on Dec. 4 before going down the road to face the I-25 rivals New Mexico in The Pit on Dec. 7.

This will be the first time since 1925 that the teams will not be scheduled to face off twice in the same season.

The Aggies will close out their non-conference road schedule against the University of Texas on Dec. 7, marking the first meeting between the teams since the 2006-07 season.

Awaiting them will be Head Coach Rodney Terry, the former UTEP leader who went 1-3 against the Aggies during his tenure with the Miners from 2018-21.

To finish out their non-conference slate, the Aggies will come back to Las Cruces to face Southern Utah on Dec. 16, Northern New Mexico on Dec. 19, and lastly, after the holiday break, the University of the Southwest on Dec. 28 to wrap things before opening CUSA play Jan. 2.

2024-25 NM State Schedule

Monday, Nov. 4 – New Mexico Highlands

Saturday, Nov. 9 – at Utah Tech

Thursday, Nov. 14 – Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – at Dayton

Saturday, Nov. 23 – at UNLV

Friday, Nov. 29 – Pepperdine

Saturday, Nov. 30 – Bowling Green / Weber State

Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Abilene Christian

Saturday, Dec. 7 – at UNM

Thursday, Dec. 12 – at Texas

Monday, Dec. 16 – Southern Utah

Thursday, Dec. 19 – Northern New Mexico

Saturday, Dec. 28 – University of the Southwest

Thursday, Jan. 2 – Sam Houston*

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Louisiana Tech*

Saturday, Jan. 11 – at UTEP*

Thursday, Jan. 16 – at Florida International*

Saturday, Jan. 18 – at Liberty*

Thursday, Jan. 23 – Kennesaw State*

Saturday, Jan. 25 – Jacksonville State*

Thursday, Jan. 30 – at Middle Tennessee*

Saturday, Feb. 1 – at Western Kentucky*

Saturday, Feb. 8 – UTEP*

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Liberty*

Saturday, Feb. 15 – Florida International*

Thursday, Feb. 20 – at Jacksonville State*

Saturday, Feb. 22 – at Kennesaw State*

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Middle Tennessee*

Saturday, March 1 – Western Kentucky*

Thursday, March 6 – at Louisiana Tech*

Saturday, March 8 – at Sam Houston*

Home games listed in bold.

*Indicates Conference USA Games