NMSU’s Johannes & Guha named Conference USA’s Players of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - Both Jena Johannes and Valerie Guha earn Conference USA Player of the Week Awards, CUSA announced Sept. 17.

Johannes was named CUSA Defender of the Week for the first time in her career and Guha was tabbed CUSA Goalkeeper of the Week for the second time in her career.

Guha played her best game yet as she recorded nine saves for a season-high which was also just one save short of her career high.

Her nine saves led the Aggies to a win over Gonzaga. Guha managed to fend off 21 total shots from the Bulldogs.

This was Guha’s first shutout of the season and her seventh career shutout. Guha now has a GAA of 1.33 on the season.

Johannes played a pivotal role in the Aggie win over Gonzaga as she played the full 90 minutes on defense for the Aggies. Johannes and the Aggie defense recorded their first shutout of the season.

In that game, Johannes also managed to record one shot.

The Aggies have now won five total Conference USA Weekly Awards this season, leading the conference in total weekly awards.

They now have tallied 10 CUSA Weekly Awards in their first two seasons with the conference.

This is just the second time in program history that the Aggies won two Conference Weekly Awards in the same week with the first time happening on Oct. 30, 2023, when both Meredith Scott and Guha won.

NM State will enter Conference USA play against Sam Houston on Sept. 19 at 5:30 MT in Huntsville, Texas.

