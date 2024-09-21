UTEP Football still on a hunt for first win as the Miners fall 27-17 to Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (KVIA) -- UTEP (0-4) traveled to meet the Colorado State Rams (2-2) for their third road game of the season on Saturday at Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium and took a hard loss, 27-17.

The Miners starting quarterback Skyler Locklear collected 55 yards and 1 interception during the first half, completing 7/15 pass attempts. However, head coach Scotty Walden made some changes in the second half starting Cade McConnell in the third quarter and for the remainder of the game.

McConnell began to find his rhythm in the end of the third leading the Miners on its longest drive of the game resulting in a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Odom to close the gap 24-10.

Then in the fourth, McConnell hits Odom again for a 55-yard TD that was a 9 play and 92 yard touchdown drive that took 2:49 (CSU 24-17).

McConnell finished the game with 222 yards completing 19/29 and two TD's.

The Rams offense collected 224 rushing yards compared to UTEP's 51.

The Miners will have one week to recover before taking on Sam Houston on home territory on October 3rd at 7pm.