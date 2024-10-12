UTEP Soccer Falls to Jax State, 1-0

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The UTEP soccer team (3-7-3, 0-4-1 CUSA) was upended 1-0 at Jax State Saturday evening.

The Gamecocks outshot the Miners 10-2, including 4-1 in shots on goal, but it took until the 88th minute for the hosts to break the tie. Tionna Taylor made three saves in net for the Miners.

It was once again a defensive battle to start the match, with neither team generating much in the attack. Taylor recorded one save in the opening period, preventing JSU’s Nanaka Inaba from finding the back of the net.

The UTEP defense fended off 10 corner kicks in the first half, continuing to prove difficult for opponents to break through.

Ashlee Mora and Kaila Hudson both posted shots in the second frame, with Hudson forcing a save out of Gamecocks keeper Poppy Bastock.

Jax State came out firing in the second half, tallying eight total shots in the period. The Gamecocks broke the deadlock in the 88th minute, when Abby Cole put one past Taylor off an Emma Oubrik assist.

The Miners return home next Saturday (10/19) when they welcome LA Tech to University Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT.