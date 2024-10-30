Locomotive FC Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera signs contract extension through 2025 season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera just signed a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 USL Championship season.

Cabrera started with the team in May, winning his first game against Charleston Battery in a major upset, the team's officials explain.

"I am accepting the challenge of preparing this team thinking about next season and the fans should know that we are already working to rebuild our roster and planning for 2025," Cabrera said. "I am disappointed that we weren't able to reach the playoffs this season, but the coaching staff and the players that will remain are committed to building a team that reflects the spirit of El Paso and its people. We will come back stronger and driven to be one of the top teams in the USL Championship."

Locomotive FC leadership says that several assistant coaches, athletic trainers, and administrators are also set to return to the team next season.

“Wilmer came into a very difficult situation and showcased improvements in style of play, ability to compete and get points and a more cohesive team environment conducive to success," Locomotive General Manager, Business and Technical Operations Andrew Forrest said. "We believe with a full offseason and preseason, we will be ready to compete at the highest level in 2025.”