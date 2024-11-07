UTEP Men’s Basketball Opens Road Slate At Utah Valley Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (1-0) will hit the road for its first true test of the season when it locks up at Utah Valley (1-0) at 2 p.m. MT Saturday.

The Miners rolled DII member Sul Ross State, 102-55, in a wire-to-wire victory in their opener on Nov. 4. The Wolverines also cruised in their lidlifter, dominating DII Western Colorado, 92-57, on Nov. 4. The contest starts a stretch where the Orange and Blue will have five of the next six outside of El Paso. There will be two road games and a trio of neutral-site tilts. The lone contest in the Sun City during the stretch will be on Tuesday ((Nov. 12) vs DII foe UTPB on Nov. 12. Colin Deaver will be flying solo on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required) with Brandon Crow and Ethan Jordan describing the action.

TRYING TO REVERSE A TREND

UTEP will be looking to win its road opener for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign when it knocked off I-10 rival NM State, 74-72, on Nov. 23, 2010. The Miners were 2-9 on the road last season, but they did come away victorious in their final two road tilts of the year. UTEP did so by besting Jax State (72-65, Feb. 29, 2024) and at Liberty (67-51, March 2, 2024), respectively.

FIRST OF THREE TILTS VS. WAC PROGRAMS

UTEP’s match-up against Utah Valley is the first of three scheduled contests vs. WAC schools this year. The Miners will also host Seattle U (Dec. 7) and Tarleton State (Dec. 16). The games against the Wolverines and Texans are part of the CUSA/WAC scheduling initiative.

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday’s match-up is the first meeting between the programs.

GET TO KNOW UTAH VALLEY

Utah Valley is off to a 1-0 start on the year after blasting DII member Western Colorado, 92-57, in its season opener on Nov. 4. UVU looked sharp in the contest, nailing 61.1 percent (33-54) from the floor while putting up 92 points on the strength of four players in double digits for scoring. It also knocked down 36.8 percent (7-18) from distance. The Wolverines crushed Western Colorado on the boards (43-24), held a 52-30 advantage for points in paint, piled up 24 assists on 33 field goals and made blocked 12 shots (five from 6-10 UC Irvine transfer Carter Welling). One area of concern was committing 19 turnovers, but the Wolverines forced 18 giveaways and held Western Colorado to just 35.7 percent from the floor. UVU went 16-16 last year, including 11-9 within the WAC. The Wolverines returned four letterwinners, including a pair of starters (Ethan Protter, 7.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and Tanner Toolson (9.5 ppg., 3.8 rpg) from that unit. 2024 WAC All-Freshman team member Osiris Grady (4.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and Trevan Leonhardt (2.1 ppg, 1.1 apg) round out the returnees. UVU, which was tabbed fifth in the WAC’s preseason poll, added 12 newcomers (eight transfers). It is under the direction of Todd Phillips (17-16), who had the most victories by a first-year UVU head coach in program history. The Wolverines play at the UCCU Center (7,500). They hold a stellar mark of 44-11, including 16-3 in nonconference action, at home since the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Utah Valley has claimed three WAC Championships (2014, 2021, 2023) after joining the league in 2013. The program started in 1984-85 and in 2003-04 became the only team in NCAA history to move directly to Division I from the NJCAA. The Wolverines have six postseason appearances since being granted full DI status in 2009, including making a run to the NIT Semifinals in 2022-23. Utah Valley University was founded in 1941 as Central Utah Vocational School, and it took on its current name 2008. Located in Orem, Utah, it is the largest university in the state by enrollment (46,809). Notable alumni include Christopher Fogt (2014 Olympic silver medalist in four-man Bobsleigh) and Chelsie Hightower (professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance).

LOOKING BACK

Ahamad Bynum poured in a career-best 20 points to pace a quartet of players in double figures, and the Miners forced 26 turnovers to help the UTEP men’s basketball team (1-0) smash Division II program Sul Ross State, 102-55, in its season opener at the Don Haskins Center on Nov. 4. Trey Horton III (career-high 17 points), Otis Frazier III (17 points) and Corey Camper Jr. (11 points) buoyed Bynum in double figures. UTEP tied for the fifth-most 3-pointers at the school in a contest (14-27), with Bynum (6-8) and Horton III (5-7) leading the charge in the department. The Miners controlled the paint (42-26), won fast break points (24-10) and had a huge advantage for bench scoring (53-17). UTEP shot an impressive 56.5 percent (35-62), including 51.9 percent (14-27) from 3-point range. It held SRSU to 39.1 percent (18-46), including just 4-16 (25.0 percent) on triples.

UNPRECEDENTED FEAT

UTEP has surpassed 100+ points in back-to-back season openers for the first time in the 104-year history of the program (102 vs. Sul Ross State, Nov. 4, 2024, and 120 vs. McMurry, Nov. 6, 2023).

TRIPLE-DIGIT SCORING

The Miners now have a trio of 100+ point outings since the beginning of last season, the most in a two-year stretch since producing four such contests spanning the 2003-04 (three) and 2004-05 (one) campaigns.

POINTS AT A PREMIUM

The Miners held Sul Ross State (Nov. 4) to 55 points, the lowest scoring output by an opponent in the season lid lifter in seven years. Louisiana College was limited to 50 points in a 100-50 UTEP rout on Nov. 10, 2017.

FROM DOWNTOWN

The Orange and Blue drained 14 triples vs. Sul Ross State on Nov. 4, one shy of tying the single-game school standard. It equaled fifth-most 3-pointers in program history, with the total coming in one shy of the most (15) under head coach Joe Golding. The Miners knocked down a program-best tying 15 treys against Southern Miss on Jan. 8, 2022, in Golding’s initial year on the sidelines in the Sun City. Ahamad Bynum (6-8) and Trey Horton III (5-7) led the onslaught against the Lobos.

SHARING IS CARING

UTEP piled up 23 assists on 35 field goals made, which works out to an assist on 65.7 percent of its buckets in the night. Corey Camper Jr. was credited with a game-high four helpers. Six others recorded multiple assists.

GIVE ME THAT BALL

UTEP, which led the country in both turnovers forced per game (18.7) and steals per contest (11.4), got off to a strong start in that department against DII Sul Ross State (Nov. 4). The Miners piled up 19 steals, which ties for third most all time at the school, while forcing 26 turnovers. David Terrell Jr. (career-best five steals) and Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes (five steals) were the key culprits.

INSTANT OFFENSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum showed just how big of a scoring threat he can be in the romp vs. Sul Ross State on Nov. 4. Bynum, who played his freshman year with DePaul before spending last season at Trinity Valley CC, poured in a game and DI career-best 20 points in 21 minutes of action. He was 7-9 from the floor, including 6-8 from distance.

DON’T GET TOO COMFY AT HOME

UTEP will be playing five of its first seven contests outside of El Paso, marking the initial time that’s occurred since 2014-15. This year the Miners will have two home (1-0 thus far), two road and three neutral over the initial seven tilts. In 2014-15, UTEP went on to finish at 22-11, including 13-5 in league play (second place), despite having to endure two road contests (0-2) and a trio of neutral-site affairs (2-1) early on in the year. The Miners were 2-9 in true road games and 3-2 in a neutral site last year, which gives them the chance to write a different script from the get-go in 2024-25.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY READY TO ROCK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum (20.0 ppg, 3.0 ppg), Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes (8.0 ppg 5.0 spg), three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas, (2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg) JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware (, El Paso native Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa will inject some talent as newcomers.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brings back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., (7.0 ppg, 5.0 spg) along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III (17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and Elijah Jones (7.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) Otis Frazier III (17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

WHAT’S BACK BY THE NUMBERS

While the Miners did lose their top two scorers (Tae Hardy- 15.0 ppg) and Zid Powell (11.2 ppg), not all is lost. Seven of the next eight point producers are back, including Preseason All-CUSA honoree Otis Frazier III (10.6 ppg, 2023-24). Overall, the Orange and Blue have 52.1 percent of the scoring from a year ago back in the fold. UTEP’s second and third-best rebounder (Frazier III-4.7 rpg) and Kevin Kalu (4.5 rpg, 2023-24) help the Miners account for 54.7 percent of rebounding. Other metrics include 60.8 percent of the blocks, 53.8 percent of made field goals, 52.7 percent of steals and 41.7 percent of assists.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for three straight years. Last year, the Miners had a league-best 85,566 fans pass through the turnstiles while averaging 4,754 fans (second in the league).

HOME COOKING

UTEP entered the 2024-25 campaign having ripped off at least 10 wins at home in five straight years. The Orange and Blue were 13-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding. UTEP is 1-0 in El Paso this year after smashing DII program Sul Ross State, 102-55, in its opener on Nov. 4.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish tied for fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll, as voted upon the league’s 10 head coaches. It was a relatively close poll, with only 25 points separating the first six teams. LA Tech (87) was tabbed the favorite, followed by WKU (85), Sam Houston (83), Middle Tennessee (69), Liberty (62) and UTEP (62). NM State (39-seventh), Jax State (29-eighth), FIU (17-tied ninth) and Kennesaw State (17-tied ninth). LA Tech (three), Sam Houston (three), WKU (two), Middle Tennessee (one) and Liberty (one) all received at least one first-place vote.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 211-192 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 53-48 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years. Golding is 11 victories shy of passing Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to move into fifth place on the school’s career charts. In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP returns home to play host to DII member UTPB on Tuesday (Nov. 12) at 7 p.m. MT. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners App. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action. For tickets, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP. Following that contest, the Orange and Blue won’t be back inside the Don Haskins Center until Dec. 7, with a road game at UCSB (Nov. 20) and three tilts in as many days as part of the Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas, Nev., from Nov. 25-27.