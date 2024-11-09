UTEP tops Kennesaw State in 2OT 43-35

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The UTEP Miners beat Kennesaw State in overtime for its final home game of the season on Saturday.

After being out for two weeks due to a concussion, QB Skyler Locklear made his return against Kennesaw.

Scoring Summary:

In the 1Q with 6:47 on the clock, UTEP’s Buzz Flabiano kicks for 62 yards, Qua Ashley snags a 97-yard return, 7-0 KS.

Skyler Locklear secures a 33-yard TD pass to Kenny Odom, 7-7.

In the 3Q, QB Davis Bryson pass to Christian Moss for a 60-yard TD pass, 14-13 UTEP.

Jevon Jackson secures a 1-yard TD run, 21-13 UTEP.

Michael Benefield runs for 5 yds for a TD, 21-21.

Freshman QB Shay Smith runs for 3 yards to regain the lead, 28-21 UTEP.

With 2:43 left in the fourth, Bryson runs for a 14-yard TD run, 28-28.

Buzz Flabiano misses 40 yd FG, 28-28.

Overtime:

Bryson with the pass to Ashley for a 25-yard TD, 34-28 KENN.

Locklear with the connect to Odom for a 2-yard TD pass, 35-35.

Locklear with the TD pass to Jackson, 43-35 UTEP.

Next up, the Miners will hit the road to face Tennessee Saturday Nov. 23 at 11a.m.