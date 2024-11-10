Miners Clip Eagles’ Wings, Earn 68-41 Victory Sunday Night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball (2-0) trounced Morehead State 68-41 (1-2) Sunday night in the Don Haskins Center. The 27-point win is the largest margin of victory for the Miners since 12/30/23 when the Miners beat Southern Utah, also by 27 points.

The Miners held the advantage in nearly every statistical category, including field goal percentage (40.3-22.0), three-point percentage (26.3-17.6), and free throw percentage (69.2-59.3). The 22.0 FG% by the Eagles is tied for 10th lowest allowed in program history and the 3FG% was the lowest since 2/25/23, when the Miners held FAU to just 8.3 percent (1-12) from beyond the arc.

UTEP outrebounded Morehead State 53-34, including 17-9 on the offensive glass. The Miners also dished out 14 assists to the Eagles’ six. They forced 28 turnovers, the most since 12/9/23, when Portland turned the ball over a whopping 31 times. MSU did outdo the Orange and Blue in steals (12-10) and blocks (9-5).

Every available Miner saw the court tonight, led by Ivane Tensaie with 30 minutes. 10 different players scored in the contest, led by Luisa Vydrova with 18 points. Tensaie tallied 16 points, nine of which came from downtown, while Ndack Mbengue, Dunja Zecevic, and Portia Adams posted seven apiece.

Mary Moses Amaniyo once again led the Miners on the boards, pulling down eight rebounds. Vydrova capped a solid night with seven, followed by Zecevic and Irene Asensio with five each. Delma Zita and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis tied for the team lead in assists with three while Adams, Amaniyo, and Zecevic all snagged two steals. Zecevic swatted a team-best two blocks.

“Tonight was a fun night and we want to thank everyone that came out to support us and Kayla Thornton on her special day,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “Our team played really hard on defense today, against a team that scored 90+ in its season opener, and lost by just 10 at UNM. I thought our defense was what we can really hang our hat on tonight. I think we see some good moments on offense, but we have to cut down our turnovers. That’s our biggest area of concern offensively, but I am very proud of the effort from our team today, and happy to get the win.”

The Miners got off to a hot start in the opening period, leading 18-10 at the end of the first. Seven Miners scored in the quarter, led by Luisa Vydrova with six points. Dunja Zecevic pulled down three boards in the first.

UTEP kept up the pressure in the second quarter, jumping out to a 16-point lead with three minutes remaining. Vydrova continued to pace the team with 12 points, followed by Zecevic and Ivane Tensaie with seven apiece.

The Miners shot 48.3 percent (14-29) from the floor, 40.0 percent (2-5) from three, and 87.5 percent (7-8) from the foul line in the first half. They pulled down 22 rebounds, tallied six assists, seven steals, and two blocks.

UTEP stretched its lead to 24 after the half, holding the Eagles to just 11 points in the period. The Miners drained nine shots in the third, including two from beyond the arc. They stifled Morehead State on the defensive end, allowing just two field goals in the quarter.

The Orange and Blue put the game away in the fourth, allowing just six points from the visitors. Three Miners scored their first career points in the final period, led by Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi with four. Redshirt-freshman Thelma Barbitch drained a three late in the game, and Yagmur Canguven added two as time expired.

Morehead State finished the night shooting 22.0 percent (11-50) from the field, 17.6 percent (3-17) from three, and 59.3 percent (16-27) from the charity stripe. Harley Paynter and Kate Novik shared the team lead in points with 12 each, followed by Aileen Marquez with seven. Novik also topped the team in rebounds (13) and assists (four). Katie Dike tallied a game-high three blocks.

SEEING THE FUTURE

The Miners return to the Don Haskins Center next Saturday (11/16) when they welcome UTSA to The Borderland. Tipoff is slated for 11 a.m. MT.

TICKETS

For tickets, fans can call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information.