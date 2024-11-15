Uskokovic Named to CUSA All-Academic Team

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Volleyball's Ema Uskokovic was selected to the 11-member 2024 Conference USA Volleyball All-Academic Team, the league announced Friday afternoon.

Ema Uskokovic | 3.93 GPA, Kinesiology

A key player for UTEP, Uskokovic started all 28 matches this year, competing in all 96 sets. She leads the team with 297 kills (3.09 per set) on a .277 hitting percentage, ranking second among Miners with over 200 kills. Her impressive offensive contributions extend to a team-high 383.0 points (3.99 per set) and 38 service aces (0.42 per set). She has been a versatile force, adding 179 digs (1.86 per set) and 85.0 blocks (0.94 per set), including 11 solo blocks.

This season marks a triumphant comeback for Uskokovic, who missed the 2023 campaign due to surgery. Her return has been nothing short of inspiring, playing with the same intensity and skill as before her injury.

Uskokovic's dedication extends beyond her athletic prowess. She helped the Miners secure the AVCA Team Academic Award in 2023 and 2024 and is a two-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll and Academic Medalist recipient (2022, 2023).