NMSU falls to No. 15 Ranked Texas A&M, 38-3

COLLEGE STATTION, Texas (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies traveled to meet the other Aggies, Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Scoring Summary

1Q:

M. Reed pass to N. Thomas for 16 yds for a TD, 7-0 Texas

A. Daniels run for 71 yds for a TD, 14-0 Texas



R. Bond 37 yd FG GOOD, 17-0 Texas

2Q:

M. Reed pass to M. Muhammad III for 6 yds for a TD, 24-0 Texas

3Q:

M. Reed run for 5 yds for a TD, 31-0 Texas

4Q:

A. Montano 48 yd FG GOOD, 31-3 Texas

M. O'Neill pass to A. Bethel-Roman for 5 yds for a TD, 38-3 Texas