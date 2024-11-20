Seven Miners Earn All-Conference Honors, Weaver Claims CUSA Defensive Player of the Year

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Conference USA announced its Volleyball All-Conference Awards Thursday, highlighting standout performances ahead of the 2024 CUSA Volleyball Championships. UTEP’s Kaya Weaver headlined the honors, earning CUSA Defensive Player of the Year, while the Miners placed two players on the All-CUSA First Team, three on the Second Team, and two on the All-Freshman Team. UTEP was one of six programs to earn three or more all-conference selections.

Kaya Weaver - MB | CUSA Defensive Player of the Year, All-CUSA First team

UTEP middle blocker Kaya Weaver had an exceptional junior season, earning her third consecutive All-Conference USA honor (First Team: 2023, 2024; All-Freshman Team: 2022) and becoming the program's first-ever CUSA Defensive Player of the Year. She is also UTEP’s first CUSA superlative award winner and joins Sara Davis (2000, WAC Defensive Specialist of the Year) as the only Miners with a postseason superlative. Weaver led the team with a .431 hitting percentage (ranking first in CUSA and eighth nationally) and 143 total blocks (22 solos, 121 assists, 1.40 per set), placing her 10th in the NCAA for total blocks. She set a career-high with 12 blocks against Utah State on Sept. 1 and recorded 10 double-digit kill performances, nine of which came with an attack percentage above .400, including a season-best .765. Weaver also claimed three CUSA Player of the Week awards (two Defensive, one Offensive) during the season.

Ema Uskokovic – OH | All-CUSA First Team

Uskokovic returned from injury to have an outstanding season, starting all 30 matches and earning her second All-CUSA honor (First Team: 2024; All-Freshman Team: 2021). She led UTEP in kills (323), aces (44), and points (416.5) while adding 88 blocks and 189 digs. Her 20 double-digit kill matches and .286 hitting percentage highlighted her remarkable comeback.

Kalia Kohler – S | All-CUSA Second Team

Kohler was a key orchestrator for UTEP starting in 29 matches and earning back-to-back All-CUSA Hoors (Second Team: 2024; All-Freshman Team: 2023). She led the team with 588 assists and was third on the team in aces (41). Kohler recorded 16 matches with 20+ assists, five double-doubles, and directed UTEP’s offense to 14 matches with a .300+ attack percentage.

Torrance Lovesee – OH | All-CUSA Second Team

Lovesee was a dynamic force this season, starting in 29 matches and earning her second All-CUSA Second Team honor (2024, 2022). She’s second on the team in kills (253), aces (42) and digs (217). Lovesee delivered 11 double-digit kill matches, three double-doubles, and career highs in several statistical categories.

Danika Washington – MB | All-CUSA Second Team

Washington had a strong senior season, starting in 29 matches and earning back-to-back All-CUSA Second Team honors (2024, 2023). She recorded 172 kills on a .385 hitting percentage and ranked second on the team in blocks (97). Washington’s highlights include three double-digit kill matches and a program record .867 hitting percentage she earned against Liberty (Nov. 8).

Landry Braziel – OH | All-Freshman Team

Braziel shined in her freshman season, starting eight matches and appearing in 26 (53 sets). She tallied 76 kills, 87.5 points, and 20 blocks, earning CUSA Freshman of the Week honors twice. Highlights include 12 kills at LA Tech (Oct. 13) and 10 kills against MTSU (Oct. 31).

Lauren Perry – OH | All-Freshman Team

Perry made an impact in her freshman season, playing in 28 matches (84 sets) with 121 kills and 30 blocks. She set season-highs with 8 kills in four matches, 10.5 points versus SFA (Sep. 7), and 4 blocks vs. Texas State (Sep. 22).

UTEP Volleyball made history in 2024 by racking up eight postseason honors, the most in program history, surpassing the six honorees from 2022. This marks the third time in program history that UTEP placed multiple players on the All-Conference USA First Team and the third consecutive season with multiple Miners earning spots on the Second Team. Additionally, UTEP landed multiple players on the All-Freshman Team for just the second time in program history. The honors included seven team selections and one superlative award, highlighting the program's continued growth and success.

UTEP volleyball will face off against Liberty in the quarterfinals of the 2024 CUSA Volleyball Tournament Friday, Nov. 22 at 5pm MT at Memorial Gym on the campus of UTEP in El Paso, Texas. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, and the championship match will be played Sunday, Nov. 24 at noon MT.