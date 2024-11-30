Halftime update UTEP vs NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The first half of the 101st Battle of I-10 meeting on the gridiron between the Miners and Aggies took place at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Scoring Summary:

1Q: NMSU’s QB Parker Awad gets sacked for 10 yds, fumbles the ball, recovered by UTEP B. Thompson for 33 yds for a TD, 7-0 UTEP.

A. Montano 59 yd FG good, 7-3 UTEP.

P. Awad pass to McGowan for 21 yd TD, 7-10 NMSU.

Aggies Mike Washington runs for 9 yds for a TD, 7-16 NMSU.

2Q: P. Awad to T. Pride for 35 yd TD pass, 7-24 NMSU.

Miners Jevon Jackson for 2 yd TD run, 14-24, NMSU.