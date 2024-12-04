Skip to Content
Sports

NMSU falls to Abilene Christian, 78-70; Aggies lose 5th straight

By
Updated
December 4, 2024 10:58 PM
Published 10:55 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -  Things have taken a turn for the worse for the New Mexico State Aggies.

After starting the season 3-0, the Aggies lost their 5th straight game after losing to the Abilene Christian Wildcats, 78-70.

Not even with the home court advantage Wednesday night were the Aggies able to turn the tide.

Hunter Jack Madden scored 24 points for the ACU Wildcats.

ACU's Quion Williams put up 20 points and added eight rebounds.

Leonardo Bettiol shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Robert Carpenter led the way in scoring for the Aggies with 13 points.

Zawdie Jackson added 12 points for New Mexico State, while Nate Tshimanga had 10 points.

Williams scored seven points in the first half and Abilene Christian went into the break trailing 30-27.

Madden scored 21 points in the second half to help lead Abilene Christian to the eight-point victory.

NMSU's record drops to 3-5.

Their next game will be Saturday at The Pit in Albuquerque against their in-state rival the New Mexico Lobos.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content