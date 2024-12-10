Skip to Content
Chapin survives in overtime against Franklin, 55-53

Published 11:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Chapin Huskies kept their win streak against El Paso schools intact after defeating the Franklin Cougars in overtime, 55-53.

The first half of the game looked like it would be a blowout with the Huskies leading the Cougars, 18-4.

However, in the second half, Franklin would rally to force overtime.

The Huskies would do just enough to escape with the win in OT.

Chapin improved their overall record to 12-1.

The Huskies are currently ranked 21st in Class 5A according to the  Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

