Chapin survives in overtime against Franklin, 55-53
EL PASO, Texas - The Chapin Huskies kept their win streak against El Paso schools intact after defeating the Franklin Cougars in overtime, 55-53.
The first half of the game looked like it would be a blowout with the Huskies leading the Cougars, 18-4.
However, in the second half, Franklin would rally to force overtime.
The Huskies would do just enough to escape with the win in OT.
Chapin improved their overall record to 12-1.
The Huskies are currently ranked 21st in Class 5A according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.