Chapin survives in overtime against Franklin, 55-53

EL PASO, Texas - The Chapin Huskies kept their win streak against El Paso schools intact after defeating the Franklin Cougars in overtime, 55-53.

The first half of the game looked like it would be a blowout with the Huskies leading the Cougars, 18-4.

However, in the second half, Franklin would rally to force overtime.

The Huskies would do just enough to escape with the win in OT.

Chapin improved their overall record to 12-1.

The Huskies are currently ranked 21st in Class 5A according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.