UTEP Men’s Basketball Begins Seven-Game Homestand Vs. Tarleton State On Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (6-3) will open a seven-game homestand when it plays host to Tarleton State (3-8) in the CUSA/WAC Challenge at 7 p.m. MT Monday.

The game is the first of seven straight at home for the Miners, including the opening three league contests. It will feature a teddy bear toss at halftime. The special promotion, which is sponsored by UTEP Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, affords fans the opportunity to give back to the community while also receiving discounted tickets to the game. All teddy bears, which must be new or in good condition, will be donated to the El Paso Children’s Hospital. Fans who present a teddy bear to the ticket office will have a 50-percent discount. They must do so either at the ticket window of the Don Haskins Center or at the Eisenberg Ticket Office. The Miners are coming off a hard-fought 77-74 setback at Louisville on Dec. 11, a contest which featured 10 ties and 13 lead changes. The Texans were clipped at UCF, 66-51, on Dec. 8, a game which was the first of three straight on the road for the program. The contest marks the return to the Don Haskins Center of TSU head coach Billy Gillispie, who matched the biggest turnaround in NCAA history while guiding UTEP to an at-large bid to the 20024 NCAA Tournament. It is the first of three tilts on the week for the Orange and Blue before the holiday break, with UTEP set to defend its crown while competing at the 63rd-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational from Dec. 20-21. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action. For tickets, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.

KEY STATS TO WATCH

UTEP leads the nation in turnovers forced per game (19.2) and steals per game (11.5) while Tarleton State is last nationally for turnovers made per game (20.9-355th NCAA). Both teams shoot it well from distance, with each among the top 50 in the nation. The Miners are 11th (40.3 percent), with the Texans checking in 43rd (37.8).

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 2-0

Monday’s matchup is the third all time between the programs, and it is 33 years to the date that the sides last squared off. The Miners bested TSU, 66-54, on Dec. 16, 1991, which ignited a 12-game winning streak. The Orange and Blue took out TSU, 78-36, in the first meeting on Dec. 9, 1963. Both the 1963-64 and 1991-92 teams were under the direction of Don Haskins, with each going on to win multiple games in the NCAA Tournament.

GET TO KNOW TARLETON STATE (3-8, 2-1 HOME, 0-5 AWAY, 1-2 NEUTRAL)

Tarleton State was saddled with a 1-7 start to the year, with the lone victory in that timeframe coming over Tabor College (88-57, Nov. 14). The Texans have played much better since by forging a 2-2 mark, which includes a 61-59 neutral-site victory against Hofstra (Nov. 30). TSU is under the direction of former Miner head coach Billy Gillispie, who tied the NCAA record for biggest turnaround. UTEP was 6-24 in 2002-03 before going 24-8 to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. He was named the WAC Coach of the Year as the Miners battled before succumbing to Maryland, 86-83, in the first round of the Big Dance. In 2023-24 the Texans set a school DI record by piling up 25 wins while making a run to the CIT Semifinals, with current Miner Devon Barnes playing a big role in the team’s success. A large part of the struggles for TSU has been the inability to get it done on the road. The Texans are 0-5 on the road, with a -31.0 (51.0-82.0) scoring differential. All of those contests, though, have come at Power programs. Bubu Benjamin (17.2 ppg-second WAC) sets the tone offensively with Ronnie Harrison Jr. (10.6 ppg) also in double figures for scoring for TSU, which prefers a slower pace of play and puts up 61.6 ppg (ninth WAC/345th NCAA). Four different players pull down at least 4.0 rpg, including team leader Chris Mpaka (5.4-eighth WAC). Mpaka also paces the unit in blocks per game (1.6-tied second WAC). The Texans connect on 43.8 percent from the floor, but they are a stout 37.8 percent (second WAC/43rd NCAA) from 3-point range. They are similar to UTEP as well with how they defend, forcing 16.9 turnovers per contest (first WAC/13th NCAA). TSU has struggled to take care of the ball, however, rating last in the country at turnovers per game (20.9). The Texans are second to last in assist-to-turnover ratio (0.51). They also struggle with defensive rebounding (20.4-349th NCAA) and 3-point defense (37.4-332nd NCAA). TSU started competing at the DI level in 2020 after a 26-year stint with the Lonestar Conference. Notable alumni include Millie Hughes-Fulford (chemist and astronaut) and Norman Shumway (father of heart transplantation).

LOOKING BACK

UTEP went toe-to-toe with perennial ACC power Louisville before ultimately succumbing, 77-74, at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 11. The Miners had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds, but Corey Camper Jr.’s 3-pointer wouldn’t go down as the Cardinals managed to survive. UTEP connected at a 50.9 percent (29-57) clip from the floor, including going a stout 9-20 (45.0 percent) from distance, while piling up 38 points in the paint compared to 34 by the UofL. The Miners got after it defensively and held the Cardinals to 39.7 percent (23-58) shooting, including a chilly 17.6 percent (6-34) from beyond-the-arc. Camper Jr. paced UTEP in both points (19) and assists (three) while adding a pair of steals. Devon Barnes (19 points) and Ahamad Bynum (14 points) also reached double figures in scoring. Bynum, who entered the game as the national leader in 3-point percentage, drilled a ridiculous 4-5 from distance. Otis Frazier III (seven points, six rebounds) and Kevin Kalu (six points, nine caroms) also got after it for UTEP.

FINALLY, A BACK-AND-FORTH GAME

After having a total of four lead changes and three ties combined during the first eight contests of the campaign, the Miners got locked up in a good one at Louisville. Neither squad led by more than eight, and there were 13 lead swaps and 10 ties.

FREE THROWS A PLENTY FOR LOUISVILLE

Louisville was 25-34 at the charity stripe (73.5 percent) and 23-58 (39.7 percent) shooting from the floor. The Cardinals are the second opponent this season to have more free throws than field goals made in a contest, joining Utah Valley on Nov. 9. The Wolverines were much crisper offensively, however, filling up 52.1 percent (25-48) from the floor. UVU knocked down 70.7 percent (29-41) at the charity stripe.

WASN’T THE CASE FOR THE MINERS

UTEP set season lows for both free throws made (seven) and attempted (11) in the loss at Louisville despite holding a 38-34 advantage for points in the paint.

TROUBLE BOXING OUT HURT TOO

Louisville pulled down 16 offensive rebounds which led to 16 second-chance points. That matches the most offensive caroms by a Miner opponent this year while the 16 second-chance points trail only 17 from UTPB on Nov. 12. Overall, the Miners have a -5.8 rebounding margin while standing -6 (92-86) for second-chance points on the campaign. UTEP will need to clean that up moving forward.

KALU DID HIS PART ON THE GLASS

Kevin Kalu snagged a season-high nine rebounds (seven defensive) at Louisville. The effort vaulted him to first on the team at 4.8 rebounds per game (22nd CUSA), with the majority (32 of 43) of those coming at the defensive end.

BIG GAME FROM COREY

Corey Camper Jr. poured in 19 points, tying his second-highest outing of the year, on a season-best 53.8 percent (7-13) shooting at Louisville. The seven FGM equaled his most on the campaign (also vs. San Jose State-Nov. 25 and vs. UNC Greensboro-Nov. 27) while his two treys established a season high.

BARNES BOUNCES BACK

After tallying three points, which equaled his second-lowest scoring output at the DI level, on 1-6 shooting against Seattle, Devon Barnes was back in his groove at Louisville. He notched 16 points, his second-best effort as a Miner, while shooting 6-10 from the floor (including 1-4 on triples) and making 3-5 at the charity stripe. Barnes was at his best late, producing seven of UTEP’s final nine points in the affair.

GUARDING 3-POINTERS A PLENTY

Louisville attempted 34 triples, the most by a UTEP opponent since Rice heaved up 35 (9-35, March 7, 2020), but the Miners handled the barrage of outside shots extremely well. The Cardinals finished at 17.6 percent (6-34) from distance, which is the lowest 3-point percentage (min. 10 attempts) by a Miner DI opponent since NM State shot just 10.5 percent (2-19) in a 25-point UTEP romp (74-49) at home last year on Feb. 10, 2024.

CAN’T WIN THEM ALL

The loss at Louisville snapped a three-game winning streak for the Miners and dropped them to 5-1 this year when tallying 70+ points. UTEP also fell for the first time (now 6-1) when leading at the half. Furthermore, the Orange and Blue hadn’t been defeated when scoring 70+ points, shooting at least 50 percent from the floor (min. 10 attempts) and 40 percent on 3-pointers since falling 97-88 at LA Tech on Jan. 6, 2018.

FINDING OFFENSIVE RHYTHM

The Miners have connected on better than 50 percent from the floor in consecutive contests. UTEP drilled a sizzling 56.1 percent (32-57) against Seattle U on Dec. 7 before filling up 50.9 percent (29-57) at Louisville on Dec. 11. The last time the Orange and Blue did so in back-to-back nonconference games vs. DI opposition was at the beginning of last year in victories against both UC Santa Barbara (54.0 percent, Nov. 13) and Austin Peay (55.3, Nov. 17). The Miners are now up to 47.2 percent (fifth CUSA/96th NCAA) for overall field-goal percentage.

POURING IN THE 3-POINTERS

UTEP has connected on at least seven 3-pointers in four consecutive contests, shooting a combined 39.2 percent (31-79) from distance during that timeframe. The last time the Miners had seven or more treys in four straight games was a six-contest surge during the middle of CUSA play in the 2021-22 season. It doesn’t hurt this year’s squad to have the national leader for 3-point shooting, with Ahamad Bynum draining an unfathomable 65.7 percent (23-35) from distance.

DOUBLE-DIGIT EFFORT FOR BYNUM, AGAIN

For the first time this season and the second occasion of his career (happened as a freshman at DePaul, 10, vs. Oklahoma State, Nov. 20 and 10 at Texas A&M, Nov. 25), JUCO All-American transfer Ahamad Bynum has tallied double digits in scoring in consecutive contests. He put up 19 points, his most vs. a DI opponent, against Seattle U on Dec. 7 before tallying 14 points last time out at Louisville. He is a combined 12-19 from the floor in the contests, including a sizzling 6-7 from 3-point range. The hot streak has moved his scoring average to 12.4 ppg (18th CUSA) while he continues to lead the country in 3-point percentage at 65.7 (23-35).

CAN’T MAKE THOSE NUMBERS UP

Ahamad Bynum has connected on at least multiple 3-pointers in six of his eight appearances on the year (three with four or more). He has shot better than 50 percent from distance in all but one contest. Furthermore, his NCAA-best 65.7 percent (23-35) on treys is actually higher than his readout of 61.5 (8-13) at the free-throw line.

STEPPING UP

Corey Camper Jr. tied for or led the team outright in scoring twice last year. He’s already done so a squad-best three times in 2024-25. It’s a similar story with assists. The Little Rock, Ark., native has tied for or paced the Miners in assists in five contests after achieving the feat in a trio of tilts as a junior.

SCORING STREAKS

Otis Frazier III (56) and Devon Barnes (39) both have long streaks for consecutive games scored. The next closet Miner is Corey Camper Jr. at 14.

KALU’S SCORING NUMBERS UP

Kevin Kalu averaged 3.2 points per game through his first three seasons, but he is putting up 5.2 ppg on a stout 62.5 percent shooting (20-32) through nine games in 2024-25. He has produced a pair of double-digit scoring efforts this year after doing so twice over 91 games played through his junior campaign.

HOME, SWEET HOME

The matchup with Tarleton State marks the beginning of seven straight at home for the Miners. UTEP will also try to defend its title at the 63rd-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational (Dec. 20-21). A contest vs. Northern New Mexico (Dec. 28) will wrap up nonconference play. The Miners will then have their first three league games at home, including the Battle of I-10 on Jan. 11. That hasn’t happened since the 1991-92 season when they were still members of the WAC.

FRENETIC DEFENSE SETTING TONE

UTEP’s pressure defense is paying dividends once again in 2024-25, with the Orange and Blue leading the nation in both steals per game (11.6) and turnovers forced per contest (19.2). UTEP topped the nation in both categories last season.

STARTING TO LOCK IN

The Miners’ first three Division I opponents all shot better than 50 percent from the floor, but UTEP has made that trend a thing of the past since that point. The past four DI foes have made a combined 38.8 percent (77-198). The Miners were particularly stout on guarding the 3-ball at Louisville, with the Cardinals finishing an opponent-tying season low 17.6 percent (6-34). The work has helped UTEP lower its scoring defense to 66.7 (second CUSA/77th NCAA).

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER ON OFFENSE

UTEP’s top-four scorers (Corey Camper Jr., 13.6 ppg-13th CUSA, Otis Frazier III, 12.9 ppg-15th CUSA, Ahamad Bynum-12.4 ppg-18th CUSA and Devon Barnes-11.0 ppg-tied 22nd CUSA) have made it difficult for the opposition to key on just any one play.

UNSELFISH PLAY

Part of the reason for the balanced offensive attack has been UTEP making the extra pass. The Miners have recorded an assist on 53.2 percent (126-237) of their field goals. Otis Frazier III (3.2 apg-10th CUSA) and Corey Camper Jr. (3.1 apg-11th CUSA) are both dishing out better than 3.0 helpers per contest. It’s still early, but the last time that UTEP had multiple players finish the year doing so was in 2015-16 (Dominic Artis, 5.2 apg and Lee Moore, 3.5 apg)

FRAZIER III DOING IT ALL

Otis Frazier III has been picking apart defenses in 2024-25. He has six double-digit scoring efforts, which helps him rate second on the team in scoring (12.9-15th CUSA). The senior also leads UTEP in assists (3.2-10th CUSA), blocks (0.9-tied 10th CUSA) and is third in steals (1.6-tied eighth CUSA).

CAN’T CONTAIN COREY

Corey Camper Jr. has been a handful for the opposition at both ends of the court this year. He tops the team in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.1-second CUSA/38th NCAA), free-throw percentage (92.9-second CUSA/23rd NCAA), minutes played (31.3-fifth CUSA) and steals (2.8-first CUSA/ninth NCAA) and scoring (13.6 ppg-13th CUSA) while rating second in assists (3.1-11th CUSA). Furthermore, he’s the lone Miner to record at least one steal and one assist in all eight tilts.

SIMPLY THE BEST

Ahamad Bynum has put on a dazzling shooting display in 2024-25, leading the nation at 65.7 percent (23-35) from 3-point range. He has connected on at least two 3-pointers in six of his eight contests played this year, including most recently filling up 4-5 at Louisville. The JUCO All-American transfer’s 2.9 triples per game are fifth in CUSA and 80th in the country. He is averaging 12.4 ppg (18th CUSA) to pace UTEP reserves and sit third overall on the squad while logging only 19.8 minutes per game.

DT SETTLING IN

David Terrell Jr., the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, is settling into a starting role as a sophomore. He is pitching in 6.1 points per game, 1.9 rebounds per contest, 1.8 assists per game and 1.5 steals per contest (tied 10th CUSA) while logging 25.7 minutes per game. An area of concern has been topping the team in both fouls (30) and foul outs (two).

BARNES BACK HOME

Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes chose UTEP in part because he lived in the Sun City from kindergarten through fifth grade while his dad was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He has settled in nicely, tallying 11.0 ppg (tied 22nd CUSA) to go along with 1.9 steals per game (fifth CUSA). He has drilled 13 triples (second on the team). Barnes paces the squad in both free throws made (32) and attempted (41) for a readout of 78.0 percent (eighth CUSA).

SWATTING SHOTS

UTEP heads into the matchup against Tarleton State with 3.7 blocks per game, with Otis Frazier III leading the way at 0.9 bpg (tied ninth CUSA). The Miners have blocked at least five shots four times. They had six total such contests with at least five rejections during the entire 2023-24 season.

1TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 45 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so five times this year. The Miners had 16 vs. Long Beach State (Nov. 26), the most vs. a DI nonconference foe since they piled up 18 vs. in a 93-56 romp of Norfolk State at the Haskins Center on Dec. 28, 2008. To put the 44 tilts with 10+ thefts into perspective, consider that the Miners amassed 48 such contests in the previous 14 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival.

THAT MAKES SENSE

Given UTEP’s ability to pressure the ball and come away with steals thus far in 2024-25, it is not a surprise to see that the Miners are leading the country at 11.6 steals per contest.

COMING AT YOU FROM EVERY ANGLE

There’s not just one player that teams have be aware of when it comes to the Miners’ pressure defense that leads the country in both steals per game (11.6) and turnovers forced per game (19.2). UTEP accounts for four of the top 10 in the CUSA ratings for steals. Corey Camper Jr. is first in the league at 2.8 spg (ninth NCAA), followed by Devon Barnes (1.9-fifth CUSA), Otis Frazier III (1.6-ninth CUSA) and David Terrell Jr. at 1.5 spg (tied 10th CUSA).

KNOCKING DOWN SHOTS

Five different Miners are filling up at least 50.0 percent from the floor (min. 15 FGA), with Kevin Kalu leading the way at 62.5 percent (20-32). Derick Hamilton (18-31, 58.1 percent), Ahamad Bynum (34-61, 55.7 percent), David Terrell Jr. (21-38, 55.3 percent) and Elijah Jones (9-18, 50.0 percent) round out the list.

DEEP THREAT

The Miners sit second in CUSA and 11th in the nation from 3-point range at 40.3 percent (71-176). UTEP has connected on at least seven treys six times this year, including four straight contests for the first time since stringing together six straight such tilts in the middle of league play in 2021-21. NCAA 3-point percentage leader Ahamad Bynum leads the way at a staggering 65.7 percent (23-35). Devon Barnes (13-36) and Trey Horton III (10-34) also have 10+ makes from beyond-the-arc.

TRIPLES FAVORING THE MINERS

UTEP has made equal to or more 3-pointers than the opposition in six of eight contests this year. The result has been the Miners connecting on 71-176 (40.3 percent-second CUSA/11th NCAA) compared to a readout of 59-185 (31.9 percent) by the opposition. It’s an improvement from last year when UTEP (194-609, 31.9 percent) and its opponents (194-608, 31.9 percent) were practically even in the department. Compared to how UTEP stood two years ago, it is night and day. In 2022-23, Miner foes finished 214-643 (33.3 percent) while the Miners made just 158-337 (29.4 percent).

ALMOST PERFECT AT THE LINE

Corey Camper Jr. was a solid free throw shooter in his first year with the Miners, connecting on 71.2 percent (52-73). He has made tremendous strides as a senior, having made 26-28 (92.9 percent, second CUSA/23rd NCAA).

TERRIFIC TRIO AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

Corey Camper Jr. (26-28, 92.9 percent-second CUSA/23rd NCAA), Otis Frazier III (28-34, 82.4 percent, third CUSA) and Devon Barnes (32-41, 78.0 percent, eighth CUSA) give the Miners three of the top 10 free throw shooters in Conference USA. UTEP is third in CUSA at 73.4 percent.

CAN’T HANDLE THE PRESSURE

UTEP’s pressure is causing fits for opponents. The Miners head into the tilt against Tarleton State leading the country in both steals per game (11.6 spg) and turnovers forced per game (19.2). That success in those departments isn’t surprising with what happened last year. The Miners led the country in turnovers forced per game (18.7 tpg) while also setting a program record for total turnovers forced (636) in 2023-24. They also established a school standard for total steals (389) last year, which were the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception, while producing a nation-best 11.4 spg.

RUN, UTEP, RUN

UTEP’s pressure defense has led to plenty of opportunities in transition, and the Miners have taken advantage of the situation. They are producing 15.0 fastbreak points per game, which is third in CUSA and 40th nationally.

SHARING IS CARING

UTEP has been credited with an assist on 53.2 percent (126-237) of its field goals, helping it average 75.8 points per game. Otis Frazier III (3.2 apg-10th CUSA), who in second on the squad scoring at 12.9 ppg (15th CUSA), leads the charge with setting up his teammates. Corey Camper Jr., who tops the Orange and Blue in scoring at 13.6 ppg (13th CUSA), also passes the rock well with 3.1 assists per contest (11th CUSA). Camper Jr. has a stellar +3.1 (28-9) assist-to-turnover ratio (second CUSA/38th NCAA).

SPREADING THE PLAYING TIME

Head coach Joe Golding has done a fine job of spreading the wealth with playing time, with 10 different Miners (min. five games played) averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game. Corey Camper Jr. (31.8 mpg, fifth CUSA) and Otis Frazier III (27.2 mpg) and David Terrell Jr. (25.5 mpg) are all above 25.0 mpg. Devon Barnes (23.9), Ahamad Bynum (19.6 mpg), Kevin Kalu (18.9 mpg), Trey Horton III (17.1 mpg), KJ Thomas (11.4 mpg), Derick Hamilton (11.0 mpg) and Baylor Hebb (10.7 mpg) round out the list.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY CAME BACK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit KJ Thomas and JUCO Region XIV regular-season champion DaCannon Wickware joined the Miners in the offseason. El Paso native and JUCO transfer Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa are also new to UTEP, with each set to redshirt this season.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brought back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Otis Frazier III, who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for three straight years. Last year, the Miners had a league-best 85,566 fans pass through the turnstiles while averaging 4,754 fans (second in the conference). Thus far in 2024-25, UTEP is at 4,189 fans (second in CUSA).

HOME COOKING

UTEP entered the 2024-25 campaign having ripped off at least 10 wins at home in five straight years. The Orange and Blue were 13-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding. UTEP is 3-0 in El Paso this year, with a pair of DII victories (W, 102-55 vs. Sul Ross State, Nov. 4, and UTPB, 78-58, Nov. 12) and a 16-point triumph (78-62) against Seattle U on Dec. 7. UTEP’s largest deficit at home has been three, when it trailed 3-0 against the Redhawks.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish tied for fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll, as voted upon the league’s 10 head coaches. It was a relatively close poll, with only 25 points separating the first six teams. LA Tech (87) was tabbed the favorite, followed by WKU (85), Sam Houston (83), Middle Tennessee (69), Liberty (62) and UTEP (62). NM State (39-seventh), Jax State (29-eighth), FIU (17-tied ninth) and Kennesaw State (17-tied ninth). LA Tech (three), Sam Houston (three), WKU (two), Middle Tennessee (one) and Liberty (one) all received at least one first-place vote.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 216-195 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 58-51 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years and is on his way to another at 6-2 thus far in 2024-25. Golding is six victories shy of passing Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to move into fifth place on the school’s career charts. In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler(27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP will serve as the host institution while taking part in the 63rd-annual WestStar Bank Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational from Friday through Saturday. The Miners will lock up with Jackson State at 7 p.m. MT on Friday, hoping to advance to the championship contest to defend their crown from a year ago. In the first contest on Friday, Akron will challenge Yale. The winner from game one will face the victor from the second game while the losers from each matchup with do battle in the third/fourth-place tilt on Saturday.