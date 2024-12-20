Aggies Soar Over Eagles in Thursday Night Win
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Returning to the Pan American Center following a Monday night showdown with Southern Utah, NM State (6-6, 0-0 CUSA) played host to Northern New Mexico (4-16, 0-0 CAC), for the second home matchup in a five-game homestand. Taking care of the visiting Eagles 87-50 with a balanced scoring punch, the Aggies tallied back-to-back wins for the first time since opening the season 4-0.
NM State leading scorer Christian Cook opened the game on fire Monday night, putting in a quick eight points in the first 90 seconds of the contest, sparking a 13-0 home lead after a pair of 3-pointers. To finally break the scoring drought for Northern New Mexico, Malek Malual converted on a crafty layup around the rim, making the score 13-2 with 17:32 left in the half.
After Northern New Mexico cracked the scoreboard, the Eagles found a groove offensively, cutting the Aggie lead below double-digits for the first time since the 18:30 mark. This would be short-lived, as NM State ratcheted up the intensity, closing the first half with a blistering 21-4 run. During the scoring streak, freshman Gabe Pickens picked up a steal and layup, while fellow guard Dionte Bostick snatched a steal and put in an emphatic two-handed jam on the ensuing possession to give life to the Panamaniacs on a brisk Thursday night.
At the break, the Crimson & White had already led the contest for 19 minutes and 41 seconds - tied at 0-0 for the opening 19 ticks of game action. In half one, 11 different Aggies saw game time, with eight putting in points.
Much like the first half, the Aggies recorded a strong start as the Kaposvar, Hungary, native Peter Filipovity converted on a smooth up-and-under move down low to give him his 10th point on the night. The bucket kick started another imposing run from NM State, with six different Aggies scoring during a 21-9 spurt over the opening eight minutes of the second stanza.
During the closing stretch of Thursday's contest, Aggie bench boss Jason Hooten subbed in graduate foward Christopher Biekeu - his first game since suffering a season-ending injury in 2023 - and junior guard Azavier Johnson, making his own NM State debut. As the final buzzer sounded, the Aggies came away with an 87-50 victory from the Pan American Center. With back-to-back wins this weekend, the Aggies recorded their first winning streak since a 4-0 start to the 2024-25 campaign. After a Christmas break filled with love and joy, the Aggies take their talents back to Las Cruces for a date with University of the Southwest on Dec. 28 - the last non-conference game for NM State before the start of conference play.
NUMBERS OF NOTE
- Graduate forward Peter Filipovity led the Aggies on the boards, totalling 10 rebounds to pace the Aggies while adding 12 points for his third double-double of the season.
- Five Aggies posted 10+ points in the win over Northern New Mexico, including Christian Cook, Peter Filipovity, Dionte Bostickand Zawdie Jackson. This is the third game of the season accomplishing this feat.
- NM State recorded 16 steals on the night, led by a game-high of three by Aggie guards Bostick and Jackson. This becomes the most in a single-game this season, eclipsing 15 swipes against New Mexico Highlands in the season opener.
- Outscoring the Eagles by 37 points, the Aggies secured their first win of 35 or more points since defeating University of the Southwest 84-49 on Nov. 28, 2023.
- Northern New Mexico struggled beyond the arc in the first half, failing to record a 3-pointer on four attempts. The Eagles finished the night 4-for-12 from three-point range, the fewest triples allowed by the Aggies this season.
- Emmanuel Tshimanga posted his second game with 10 or more rebounds this season. Along with his brother Nate, the brothers have tallied double-digit rebounds in five of the Aggies' 12 games this season.
