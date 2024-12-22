Skip to Content
Red Storm come back to top Blue Thunder 16-10 in 32nd El Paso All Star game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Blue Thunder rallied in the second half of the All Star game to claim a 16-10 victory at the SISD Student Activities Complex II on Saturday.

In the first quarter, Kyler McDavitt from Franklin High snagged a huge interception to give the Blue Thunder a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Red Storm's quarterback Evan Rivera from Chapin runs it in the end zone to make it a three-point game.

The Red Storm rally to gain the lead and win it all with a final score 16-10.

Bea Martinez

