"Aggies Nation, I will have more to say soon. A massive thank you. Over 500 texts and calls from current and former student-athletes, staff, AD's around the nation, media, and friends. Given our family an 'It's a Wonderful Life' movie ending," Moccia wrote.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Former New Mexico State University Athletic Director Mario Moccio addressed his firing through a social media post.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.