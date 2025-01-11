Ohio State tops Texas to advance to the National Championship game, 28-14

ARLINGTON, Texas (KVIA) -- The fight to the big dance featured the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl semifinal game on Friday night.

The Buckeyes 260 pound defensive end Jack Sawyer became the Ohio State hero with an iconic play that took place in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-goal, Texas had possession and needed one scoring play to tie the game but with only two minutes left, Sawyer forces Quinn Ewers to fumble the ball and he snags the scoop and score giving the Buckeyes a 28-14 lead to seal the deal.

That moment solidified Sawyer's decision on putting his NFL career on hold to return his senior year to win a championship game and he's one game away from doing so.

The Buckeyes will face the Fighting Irish in the National Championship game on Monday, January 20th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 5:30p.m.