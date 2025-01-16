Aggies Collect Their Third Win in Conference Competition

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State (10-7, 3-1 CUSA) hosted their second conference matchup in the Pan American Center against FIU. After a dominating second half, The Aggies grabbed the dub 74-50.

The Aggies didn’t waste any time in the first quarter as a Tylie Jones 3-pointer capped off a 9-3 run to open the action. NM State’s defense was also locked in during the early goings as it allowed FIU to convert only two field goals during the first eight minutes and 13 seconds. This would allow NM State to jump out to a 19-5 advantage. The Aggies’ scoring was fueled by none other than Molly Kaiser who posted 11 points across the first 10 minutes of play. Following a late surge from the visiting Panthers, NM State would ultimately finish the quarter with a 19-8 lead.

To start the second quarter the Aggies went on an extended 10-4 run that spanned the first 6:12 of the second period. This scoring stretch gave the Aggies a 29-12 lead and was highlighted by a 3-pointer from stretch-five, Noah Garcia. Once again, FIU would find its footing during the closing minutes of the quarter to reduce the Aggies’ lead to 12 points entering the locker room.

The Panthers came into the first half and drew a foul within the first 18 seconds of the third quarter to start a slow comeback against the Aggies. A 7-0 run for the opposing squad managed to cut the lead to just five points. A pair of made free throws by Kaiser shortly after the run would fire the Aggies’ leading scorer back up as she continued to guide the Aggies. A hard contested step back fade away from the one fans call MK7, rallied up the bench with a minute left to play in the period. This would help the Aggies finish the quarter with a 49-39 lead.

A back and forth battle between the two squads would last for five minutes and 49 seconds before Jaila Harding drained two daggers from the perimeter to score six unanswered points and give the Aggies a 23-point lead. Harding would later hit her third 3-pointer of the quarter to lead the Aggies to a 24-point victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

NM State finished 11-12 from the free-throw line on Thursday night to post their second-highest free-throw percentage of the season at 91.7%.

The Aggies’ 16 steals are the team’s second most this season and most against a Division I opponent.

The Panthers converted just one three-point attempt which is tied for the fewest by an Aggie opponent this year. In total, FIU finished 1-11 (.091) from beyond the arc.

For the 15th time this season and the 11th time in a row, Molly Kaiser scored double-digits as she finished with 28 points. This also marks the 10th time this year that she has eclipsed 20 points and the fifth time in the last six games.

Jaila Harding posted a season-high 18 points on a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. This is the second-most threes she has made in a game this season as she made five against Santa Clara on Nov. 30.

NM State held the Panthers to their second-lowest point total (50) of the season. Their one 3-point make is also the fewest this season while the Aggies also limited the Panthers to their lowest 3-point percentage of the season.

Noah Garcia’s 3-pointer during the second quarter was the first of her career.

UP NEXT

The Crimson and White will continue their stretch of the season at home to take on Liberty on Saturday, January 18 at 2PM MST.

