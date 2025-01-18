Late-Game Heroics Lift UTEP Women’s Basketball Past FIU, 70-68

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) came back from as many as 15 points down to defeat FIU (7-10, 3-3 CUSA) 70-68 Saturday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center. Tensaie put the team on her back in the final possession, driving into the paint and floating the game winner over the FIU defense with 2.9 seconds remaining.

It is the Miners second 10+ point comeback of the season, having previously overcome a 13-point deficit to defeat Sam Houston (1/4/25).

The Miners finished the game shooting 48.1 percent (25-52) from the field, 36.8 percent (7-19) from downtown, and 81.3 percent (13-16) from the charity stripe in the game.

After shooting just above 30 percent after two quarters, UTEP shot 69.5 percent (16-23) over the final two periods, outscoring FIU 41-28 on the way to the two-point victory.

Ivane Tensaie led the Miners with 20 points, including the all-important final bucket. It marks her third 20-point game of the season, and second in which she hit the game winner (Sam Houston, 1/4/25). 17 of her 20 points came in the second half.

Luisa Vydrova (13), Ndack Mbengue (12), and Delma Zita (10) also scored in double digits for UTEP. Irene Asensio dropped nine, all coming from threes, to match her career-best in points.

Mbengue notched her fourth double-double of the season, leading all players with 10 rebounds. Vydrova had her second straight nine-rebound outing , including three key offensive boards. Vydrova also tallied three assists and a career-high two blocks to round out an impressive stat line.

Delma Zita and Portia Adams shared the team-high in assists with four each, while Tensaie added two helpers as well. Mbengue, Vydrova, Tensaie, Adams, and Aaliyah Davis all registered one steal for the Miners.

“I think our defensive change and execution on offense were the things that made the difference tonight,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “We made adjustments throughout the game, we listened and performed down the stretch. All of our players are a part of this, and I think it’s important for the girls to know that we are a team and we have to do this as a team.”

The Miners struggled at the start, allowing the Panthers to open up an eight-point lead, 23-15, at the end of the first period. Vydrova led the Miners with six points in the quarter.

FIU stretched its lead to 11, 40-29, as the teams headed to the locker rooms. Vydrova and Mbengue paced UTEP with four rebounds apiece.

The Miners shot 31.0 percent (9-29) from the floor, 20.0 percent (2-10) from distance, and 75.0 percent (9-12) from the foul line in the first half. They pulled down 16 rebounds while tallying seven assists, two steals, and two blocks.

UTEP drained three shots from beyond the arc in the third, but trailed FIU 57-48 at the end of the period. Mbengue continued to lead the way with 12 points and seven boards.

A 22-point fourth quarter helped the Miners pull level with the Panthers within the few minutes of competition. After a few back-and-forth buckets, the game was tied at 68, with UTEP in control of the ball.

Tensaie’s floater went in and the Panthers called a timeout to advance the ball, but were unable to connect on the last-ditch three and the Orange and Blue completed the comeback.

FIU shot 44.3 percent (27-61) from the floor, 16.7 percent (3-18) from three, and 61.1 percent (11-18) from the foul line in the game. They recorded 35 reboounds, 19 assists, eight steals, and two blocks. Parris Atkins led the field with 21 points while Bineta Diatta (17), Isnelle Natabou (16), and Aaliyah Pitts (10) also scored in double figures for the Panthers. Diatta grabbed a team-best nine rebounds, followed by Natabou with eight and Atkins with seven. Lucia Fleta Robles dished out a game-best eight assists while Natabou and Angena Belloso snagged three steals apiece. Natabout and Fleta Robles each recorded one block.

UTEP now heads on the road for a two-game spell. Up first, they take on Jax State on Jan. 23 before facing off against first-time CUSA foe Kennesaw State on Jan. 25.

