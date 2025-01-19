Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders advance to AFC/NFC Championship game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Kansas City Chiefs top the Houston Texans 23-14 to advance to the AFC Championship while the Washington Commanders defeated the Detroit Lions 45-31 to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Patrick Mahomes was 16/25 for 177 yards and recorded one passing touchdown to Travis Kielce in the end zone. As for the Washington Commanders, the rookie QB Jayden Daniels 22/31 for 299 yards and snagged two rushing touchdowns.

On Sunday, part two of the NFC Divisional round will kick off with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field at 1p.m. and then following that game the NFC Divisional round will feature the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium with a 4:30p.m. kick off.