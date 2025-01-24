Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as new Head Coach, according to reports

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- The Dallas Cowboys have ended their head coaching search, hiring their offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, per multiple reports.

Schottenheimer had been the offensive coordinator since 2023, taking over for Kellen Moore. He has been an assistant on multiple NFL teams for the last two decades, most recently the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2018-2021. This will be his first time as a head coach in the NFL.

He takes over for Mike McCarthy, who left after Dallas and McCarthy could not agree to new terms on a contract. According to ESPN, former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has already been named as a prime candidate for the defensive coordinator position under Schottenheimer.

Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said, "Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant. He ain't Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys."

His official introductory press conference is slated for Monday, January 27th at 11 a.m.