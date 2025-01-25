Aggies Falter Late to Drop Second Straight

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Stepping back into the Pan American Center for a Saturday night matchup, NM State (11-9, 4-3 CUSA) hosted Jax State (13-7, 5-2 CUSA). In a similar affair to Thursday’s meeting with Kennesaw State, the Aggies played well for a majority of the contest, though stumbled down the stretch, falling by a final score of 65-59. This became the first back-to-back losses in CUSA contests for the Crimson & White since late February 2024.

Cold shooting plagued both sides of the court to begin the contest, with both teams scoring their first points on free throws. A Robert Carpenter triple from the left wing at the 15:18 mark was the first made basket of the game, igniting the Aggie faithful. Despite jumping out to a 6-1 advantage, the Gamecocks clawed back, taking their first lead of the contest on a jumper by Quel’Ron House (9-8).

The two teams appeared evenly matched over the next 10 minutes of action, with three lead changes and three ties. Taking hold of the final possession before halftime, senior guard Jaden Harris calmly connected on a morale-building bucket from downtown, sending the game into break with a score of 29-29.

Like the score would suggest, the two squads failed to separate from each other statistically - with NM State holding an edge in shooting percentage (31-30.3%), rebounds (24-20) and fastbreak points (7-0), while the Gamecocks led in paints points (12-4), turnovers forced (4-2) and second-chance points (4-2).

In the second half, The Gamecocks took an early lead before a Dionte Bostick dagger from beyond the arc would give the advantage back to the Aggies 32-31.

After the break, Jax State would go on a quick 5-0 run that would give them control over the next ten minutes of action with the Aggies never falling more than five points behind during the stretch - until a 7-0 run capped off by a Christian Cook three-pointer would give the Aggies a 50-48 edge.

With the game tied at 52 all, Jax State guard Jaron Pierre Jr. took over down the stretch, scoring 11 of the last 15 Gamecock points to close out the Aggies by a final score of 65-59.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Peter Filipovity posted a career-high 17 rebounds, the most by any member of the Crimson & White this season. This is the most rebounds by an Aggie in a single game since Johnny McCants pulled down 18 boards in 2022 - fitting, with McCants in attendance for tonight’s contest.

Finishing with 13 points, Christian Cook has now posted 10 or more points in 13 consecutive contests, and in 17 of the Aggies’ 20 contests.

Posting 16 points off the bench, Robert Carpenter also connected on four 3-pointers - the third time he’s done so in a game this season, and first since draining a career high six triples in a rivalry win over New Mexico (Dec. 7).

Forcing Jacksonville State into just six turnovers on the night, this ties the season-low for the NM State defense - in these contests, the Aggies are now 3-1, notching wins over Utah Tech, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and New Mexico.

