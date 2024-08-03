Spectator dragged from arena for holding up Taiwan banner during Olympic badminton match

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Security at the Paris Olympics ejected a fan brandishing a green banner that read “Go Taiwan” at a badminton match on Friday, sparking anger from the island’s authorities and refocusing attention on the complex rules that require Taiwan to compete as “Chinese Taipei.”

While Taiwan’s official name is the “Republic of China” (ROC), Beijing views the democratically, self-governing island as its own territory, and any recognition of Taiwan as a separate nation is resisted forcefully by China – including in the world of sport.

Taiwan competes at the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei” as the result of a political compromise – but not under its own name, flag or anthem.

Reuters reported that its journalists saw the spectator shouting while being removed mid-match. The banner he was carrying was green, a color used by the island’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, as well as those who advocate for Taiwanese independence and greater autonomy.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “strongly condemns the crude and despicable means of malicious individuals ruthlessly snatching the ‘Go Taiwan’ slogan.”

“This violent act is not only uneducated, but also seriously violates the civilized spirit represented by the Olympic Games. It also violates the rule of law and infringes on freedom of speech,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it had ordered Taiwan’s envoy to France to report the incident to law enforcement and would seek assistance from French authorities to “prevent the recurrence of such violent incidents.”

