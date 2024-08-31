San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall shot in chest during attempted robbery

By Sara Smart and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest in an attempted robbery in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, the team said in a statement.

Pearsall “is in serious but stable condition,” the 49ers confirmed.

A male suspect around 3:30 p.m. attempted to rob Pearsall when an altercation broke out between the two, resulting in both men suffering injuries, according to a news release from the San Francisco Police Department.

The suspect is in police custody as of Saturday evening, according to the department.

Officers rendered aid to the two men and transported them to a hospital for treatment, the release said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family,” the team said Saturday night.

“My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a post on X, “We will provide more updates, including on his condition, as I receive them.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said he was “extremely shocked and saddened” by the shooting.

“This kind of violence has no place in our city and will never be tolerated. My heart goes out to Mr. Pearsall and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery,” he said in a post on X. “Thankfully, our hard-working officers made a swift arrest in this case and we will do everything within our power to ensure justice is served.”

The rookie wide receiver was drafted by the 49ers with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft earlier this year. Before being drafted, the 23-year-old played three years at Arizona State and two at Florida during his collegiate career. He finished his last collegiate season, amassing 965 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his final season with Florida.

The 49ers are set to play their first game of the season against the New York Jets on September 9.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.