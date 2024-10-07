Gauff claims eighth WTA title, Castellanos comes up clutch: Five athletes who shone this weekend

By Johannes Sasay-Wada, CNN

(CNN) — This past weekend in sports was full of high stakes, drama and upsets.

As the playoffs heat up in the WNBA and MLB, the big time performers are coming out to play. College football saw a huge underdog victory, and one of tennis’ brightest stars returned to her brilliant best.

These are five athletes who shone over the weekend.

Coco Gauff

US tennis star Coco Gauff produced a masterclass to win the China Open Final – her eighth WTA title – with victory over unseeded Karolina Muchová. Gauff gave her Czech opponent few opportunities to get into the contest, dominating from the outset on the way to a 6-1 6-3 victory.

The world No. 4 has now won eight of her nine WTA finals, and the 24 winners she hit helped her on her way to a first WTA title since winning the Auckland Classic at the start of the year.

Gauff had dropped the first set in her three matches prior to the China Open final. Focused from the start, the 20-year-old ensured there was to be no repeat this time, serving to love at the start of the set and then breaking Muchová’s serve, eventually building a 4-1 lead.

Muchová, who hit 24 unforced errors, took a 2-0 lead at the start of the second set, but Gauff responded emphatically with four-straight games before seeing out the victory.

Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski ensured that Barcelona returned to winning ways in Spain’s La Liga, netting an impressive hat-trick inside half an hour.

Away against Deportivo Alavés, the 36-year-old headed in the opener after six minutes before netting his second with a right-footed tap-in following a swift counter-attack down Barcelona’s left side.

Lewandowski was in scintillating form on Sunday, completing his treble after 32 minutes with a smart finish past Alavés goalkeeper Antonio Sivera. It marked the Polish striker’s third hat-trick for Barcelona and his 27th at club level.

It followed Lewandowski’s two goals in the Champions League against Swiss side Young Boys, taking his tally for the week to five and 12 for the season in just 11 games.

Lewandowski is the focal point of a formidable Barcelona frontline alongside Brazilian Raphinha and Spain wonderkind Lamine Yamal. The victory ensured Barcelona, which suffered its first defeat of the season against Osasuna the previous week, remains top of La Liga after the first nine fixtures heading into the international break, with Real Madrid winning at home to Villareal.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu bounced back from an uncharacteristically disappointing performance in Game 3 to lead the New York Liberty into the WNBA Finals with 22 points against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4.

The three-time WNBA All-Star came out of the blocks firing, with three 3-pointers in the first quarter torching the Aces. Ionescu finished the first quarter with 12 points and efficiently facilitated a Liberty offence that was simply too much for the two-time defending champions to handle.

Ionescu and the Liberty had to respond to a disappointing Game 3 loss in trying circumstances. Led by reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, the Aces had won 12-straight playoff home games, the longest streak in WNBA history.

Ionescu finished with five from beyond the arc for the fifth time in her career as New York advanced to its second-straight WNBA Finals, banishing demons from last year when they lost to the Aces in four games at the final hurdle.

Next up for the Liberty will be either the Connecticut Sun or Minnesota Lynx, who play in a win-or-go-home Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

Quarterback Diego Pavia led the Vanderbilt Commodores to a historic victory over No. 1-rated Alabama. This was Vanderbilt’s first victory over a No. 1-ranked side in the school’s history, having lost its previous 60 against top-five teams.

The former New Mexico State QB put in a near-flawless performance against the Crimson Tide, throwing 18-20 for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Pavia also rushed for an impressive 56 yards as he outshone his opposite number and Heisman candidate Jalen Milroe.

Vanderbilt had to be brave to secure a result against one of college football’s powerhouses. No one embodied this bravery better than Pavia, the best example being a 36-yard touchdown throw from fourth-and-one to extend the lead to eight points late in the third quarter.

The Commodores hadn’t beaten Alabama in almost 40 years. After going 13-0 ahead to start the game, Pavia was smart with the ball, throwing accurately to the sidelines and using his legs well to keep the chains moving and secure a number of first downs.

As Pavia knelt to seal the historic victory, Vanderbilt fans went wild, many of them invading the field.

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Castellanos hit a dramatic, decisive single in the ninth inning to power the Philadelphia Phillies to a Game 2 win over the New York Mets and tie the National League Division series after two games.

At the bottom of the ninth with two out and runners on first and second, Castellanos stepped up and ripped a single into left field, sparking celebrations at Citizens Bank Park.

The right fielder is no stranger to hitting clutch shots, leading the major leagues this season with four walk-off hits. This was a special performance, however, and will live long in the memories of Philly sports fans.

Castellanos hit a home run in the sixth inning to tie the ball game at 3-3, and then scored the go-ahead run in the eighth that put Philadelphia ahead 6-4.

He made a sliding catch to end the Mets’ ninth inning tied at 6-6. With two out already and Turner and Harper on the first two bases, the two-time All-Star hit a perfectly placed single low into left field.

In a tight, exciting game, Castellanos’ contribution was vital in snatching an important victory for Philadelphia that leaves the series delicately balanced at 1-1.

