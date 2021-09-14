Isotopes rally to take down Chihuahuas, 4-3

El Paso Chihuahuas

(Courtesy: El Paso Chihuahuas)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The Albuquerque Isotopes scored three late unanswered runs to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-3 Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

The Isotopes won four of the six games in the series and took the season series against El Paso 13 games to 11.

El Paso starter Adrian Martinez had his best Triple-A start to date on Tuesday, allowing only one earned run in 5.2 innings. It was the first time Martinez allowed fewer than two earned runs in his six starts with the Chihuahuas.

Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday and has reached base multiple times in each of his last nine starts.

The hit moved Kohlwey’s hitting streak to nine games, a career high. Kohlwey’s .337 batting average this season is the second-best in Triple-A West.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Team Records: El Paso (44-70), Albuquerque (51-63)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Robert Dugger (2-5, 7.27) vs. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (3-8, 5.47). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.