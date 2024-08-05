Chihuahuas win six-game series over Oklahoma City

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored five early runs and held off El Paso’s comeback attempt to beat the Chihuahuas 8-6 Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The loss ended El Paso’s three-game winning streak. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the series.

Chihuahuas center fielder José Azocar went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Mason McCoy went 1-for-4 with an RBI and his second triple in the last three games. The Chihuahuas’ 44 triples are the second-most in all of professional baseball this year, trailing only Albuquerque’s 49. McCoy went 10-for-23 with six RBIs in the series.

Sean Reynolds pitched a scoreless three-batter top of the ninth inning Sunday. Reynolds pitched in four of the six games in the series and didn’t allow any runs. Tommy Nance pitched 1.1 scoreless innings for the Chihuahuas Sunday and hasn’t allowed any runs in his last four appearances. Oklahoma City’s Kody Hoese hit a solo home run in the third inning and has hit four of his 12 homers this season against El Paso.

Box Score: Gameday: Baseball Club 8, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (08/04/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Oklahoma City (13-20), El Paso (13-20)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.