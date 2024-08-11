El Paso Chihuahuas get shutout by Sugar Land Space Cowboys

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Omar Narváez hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday night to give the Sugar Land Space Cowboys a 1-0 walk-off win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys won four of the six games in the series and went 14-7 against the Chihuahuas this season.

El Paso starter Omar Cruz pitched six shutout innings Sunday and allowed only one run in 11.2 innings in the series. Cruz, Lake Bachar and Logan Gillaspie combined to face the minimum number of batters through eight innings. No Sugar Land runners reached second base in the first six innings. Chihuahuas manager Pete Zamora was ejected for the second time this season in the sixth inning for arguing a check swing call. It was El Paso’s seventh ejection of the season and the second of the series (Eguy Rosario on August 8).

Sunday was the fifth time this season El Paso has been shut out. The Chihuahuas went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The 11 innings tied both teams’ season high for longest game. Sunday was the Chihuahuas’ second consecutive extra-inning game and the sixth time they’ve played extra innings in the last 22 games.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 0, Space Cowboys 1 Final Score (08/11/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (15-24), Sugar Land (24-14)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas