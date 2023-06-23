7-on-7 State Tournament Results

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KVIA) -- The 7-on-7 state football tournament got underway this week.

The Eastwood Troopers and the Eastlake Falcons are the only two Borderland teams who qualified for the 128 team tournament.

Both teams played three games on Friday.

Eastlake beat Red Oak 21-13, but that was their only win of the day. In the other two games Eastlake fell 45-20 to Tompkins and 35-28 to Westlake. The Falcons finished third in their pool.

While Eastwood lost all three of their games and finished last in their pool. They fell 48-7 to Lake Travis, 20-12 to Shadow Creek and 40-20 to Wakeland.

Both teams now move into the consolation bracket where the games are single elimination, starting Saturday.