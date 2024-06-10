Chapin boys head basketball coach Rodney Lewis steps down

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After being hired in 2018, Chapin High School boys head basketball coach Rodney Lewis steps down.

The 53-year old established himself as one of the greatest high school coaches in El Paso.

Lewis led the Huskies to many accomplishments since his tenure as head coach including two back-to-back Final Four appearances (2022-2023, 2023-2024) and two back-to-back Elite Eight arrivals (2020-2021, 2021-2022) as well as two bi-district championships.

According to the El Paso Times Lewis said, "for me and my family, it's time. The program is in great shape for the next coach. We accomplished a great deal at Chapin, the kids worked so hard."