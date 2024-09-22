Skip to Content
Del Valle’s QB Jake Fette commits to Arizona State

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Del Valle's quarterback Jake Fette announced his commitment to Arizona State University on Sunday via X.

Fette had more than 10 offers from FBS Division 1 programs such as Texas Tech, TCU, Texas State, Baylor, University of Houston, UTEP, New Mexico State, SMU, North Texas, Cal and the University of Kansas.

The Sun Devils program is off to a 3-1 start, recently picking up a loss (30-22) to Texas Tech (3-1) under head coach Kenny Dillingham, who is in his second season with Arizona State.

Bea Martinez

