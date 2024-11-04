NMAA high school football playoff brackets

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Activities Association released the 2024 State Championships brackets Sunday morning.

Starting with District 6A, Las Cruces will take on West Mesa. According to MaxPreps, Mayfield will play at home on Nov. 8 at 7p.m. in the first round.

Centennial automatically advances to the quarterfinals as they finished with a perfect 6-0 record in district play.

Moving to 5A, in the first round the Mayfield Trojans will play Belen at home on Saturday Nov. 9 at 1p.m.

Gadsden earns an automatic spot in the quarterfinals as they finished fourth in district play.

Then finally to 4A, Chaparral earned a chance to advance in the playoff run. They'll pay a visit to the Portales Rams Friday Nov. 8 at 7p.m.

Quarterfinals will take place on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.